How do I notify HMRC of lifetime gifts?

My wife and I funded the cost of buying two houses with values of £85,000 and £100,000 for our two children. Is there a special form for notifying HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) of the transactions or what do we need to do? Both children were over age 18 when the houses were purchased. KY

Rio Stedford, financial planning expert at Quilter, says:

For the purposes of your question, I'm assuming that you gave outright cash gifts to your children for the house purchases. In this circumstance, HMRC will recognise your gifts as potentially exempt transfers (PETs) as you provided direct transfers of value to specific individuals that reduced the value of your estate by the value of the gifts. PETs become exempt from inheritance tax (IHT) if you survive for seven years or more after making them. However, if you or your wife pass away within seven years of giving these gifts and there’s IHT to pay on them, the amount of tax due after your death depends on when you gave them.