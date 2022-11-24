Ideas Farm: What comes after Molten’s meltdown?

Molten shares are up 80 per cent in a month…

…but still trade at half NAV. What gives?

Molten Ventures (GROW), known until 2021 as Draper Esprit, is a London-based venture capital firm. Unlike most early-stage investment houses, it is listed (since 2016). And while this listing comes with “a real overhead, in terms of reporting, checks and balances”, notes chief executive Martin Davis, the model “is the best way to build trust with investors”.

Trust is an awkward topic in the world of VC right now. When times were good during much of 2020 and 2021, the sector could barely put a foot wrong. Big investors, intoxicated by the ‘tech winners’ narrative and keen for a slice of anything that claimed to be innovative or disruptive, fell over themselves to park cash with the early-stage specialists. Ballooning fund sizes and valuations duly followed.