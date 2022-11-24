On the hunt for fintech bargain funds

The listed technology sector has been a major casualty this year – the Nasdaq 100 is shed 28 per cent of its value. The de-rating not only reflects market and economic uncertainty that has led to higher investor risk aversion, but also the upward shift in government yields which has subdued valuation multiples in what is a highly interest rate sensitive sector.

Within major public market valuation shifts there has been a flight to quality as investors regroup around businesses displaying strong fundamentals and side-step those whose high-burn, growth-at-all-cost, strategies are incompatible with current conditions, notes chief executive of Augmentum Fintech (AUGM:99p), the first publicly-listed fintech fund. The same patterns are reflected in private markets with high-quality companies continuing to attract capital, albeit at more palatable valuations.

Patterns of investment have changed, too, as more companies have been raising capital with existing investors to extend their runways rather than embrace the challenges of the external market. There has also been a shift towards early-stage investment activity, reflecting the acceleration of innovation in times of uncertainty and the cooling of later stage and pre-IPO valuation multiples. As a result, Levene notes that the forward pipeline of compelling investment prospects in the fintech sector remains resilient, a positive for deal flow given the fund has £57.1mn (30.3p a share) of available cash to invest.