Quality US shares

Part of the tricky job of stockpicking is not simply finding cheap nuggets that have been written off by the market, but knowing when to accept the received wisdom about companies’ earnings, operations, and the high prices the stock market can occasionally attach to them.

Sometimes, good investing means accepting that the wheel has already been invented, and that what matters more is how fast it turns. But this year, it so happens that investing in quality US companies comes with a big potential kicker, in the shape of a significant value correction. To wit, the forward price/earnings multiple on BlackRock’s MSCI USA Quality Factor (IUQA) exchange traded fund – which gives investors passive exposure to large and mid-cap US stocks with strong quality fundamentals – has fallen from almost 25 to less than 18 in just 12 months.

Last year, investors worried about paying too high a premium for the very best US companies. This time, while valuations haven't completely collapsed, the main issue for US stock pickers is the perceived quality and resilience of corporate earnings. The beauty of quality companies is that this comes as part of the package.