How do I maximise my pension savings?

A reader wants to max out his retirement savings over the next 11 years

Specialists suggest further diversification would not go amiss

Reader Portfolio Nick 49 Description Residential and buy-to-let property, Stocks and Shares Isa and final salary pension provision Objectives Grow portfolio by 5 per cent a year ahead of planned retirement in 11 years Portfolio type Investing for growth

Nick and his wife Sally are both 49 and have annual salaries of £35,000 and £42,000, respectively. They have a family home worth £300,000 with a £150,000 mortgage and a mortgage-free buy-to-let property worth roughly £225,000 that generates £9,800 in pre-tax income each year. They are also set to benefit from final salary pension provision.