INPP offers steady infrastructure returns

Currently the cheapest of the three largest UK-listed investment trusts dedicated to core infrastructure, International Public Partnerships (INPP) promises continued dividend growth and a solid level of inflation protection.

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Income Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Well positioned to manage inflation Cheaper than peers, at a discount to NAV Growing, chunky dividend yield Bear points High exposure to UK economy Rising rates could hit asset valuations

Investor enthusiasm for the asset class hasn’t been consistent in recent weeks, mind. After Kwasi Kwarteng's Budget sent gilt yields through the roof in late September, infrastructure trusts’ share prices tumbled, plunging companies that were previously trading at a premium into discount. The sector has since partially recovered as yields have returned to earth, but many trusts still look cheaper than average, including INPP.

Together with HICL Infrastructure (HICL) and BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI), INPP is part of a sub-sector of trusts that invest in core infrastructure and private public partnerships (PPP). FTSE 100 constituent 3i Group (III) is another investor in this space, but in recent years has focused more heavily on private equity.

The three trusts have much to recommend them in the current environment. They are big and established and invest in a diversified mix of hard assets rather than focusing on just one (such as digital infrastructure or renewable energy). What’s more, significant portions of their revenues are government backed. Although this leaves the portfolio susceptible to regulatory change, it also means cash flows are generally supported by high levels of inflation linkage.

INPP stands out because it is the least expensive and most bullish on dividend growth. As of 25 November, it was trading at a 2.5 per cent discount to net asset value (NAV), compared with a 0.3 per cent premium for HICL and a 4.5 per cent premium for the lower cost and more geographically diversified BBGI. INPP’s discount also looks quite attractive compared with its one-year average premium of 5.3 per cent, according to Numis data.

Well-built

INPP’s portfolio comprises 142 assets across various sectors, with its greatest exposures in the energy transmission (21 per cent of the portfolio as of June), transport (20 per cent) and education (17 per cent) sectors.

The trust focuses on availability-based and regulated assets, with a low exposure to demand fluctuations. In practice, this means that project revenues do not vary according to how much the assets are used. PPP contracts account for 39 per cent of the trust’s portfolio. These features should help protect the trust’s performance during a recession, and partially shield the projects from sudden market-specific changes.

The trust’s two biggest investments are in companies named Cadent and Tideway. Cadent owns half of the UK’s regional gas distribution networks but is “largely insulated from changes in gas prices and the associated energy price caps, aside from where the changes can cause timing differences in certain cash flows”, according to INPP. Tideway is in charge of building and maintaining the new 25km London ‘super-sewer’ under the Thames. Both are regulated assets, with revenues determined for a certain regulatory period and covering lifecycle costs.

The trust is in the process of closing two offshore electricity transmission investments, which are also not dependent on demand. If these materialise, Numis calculates that INPP’s portfolio will transmit enough renewable power to meet the needs of 3.7mn homes – while taking no power price or weather risk.

Some trust assets do rely on an element of demand, its third biggest investment being a case in point. Diabolo is a rail transportation asset linking Brussels Airport with Belgium’s national rail network, and its revenues are linked to passenger use. The asset was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and traffic is not expected to return to pre-Covid levels until 2024.

Sector breakdown Sector Weighting (%) on 30/6/22 Energy transmission 21 Transport 20 Education 17 Gas distribution 15 Waste water 13 Health 4 Military housing 3 Digital 2 Courts 2 Other 3

Country breakdown Country Weighting (%) on 30/6/22 UK 76 Australia 8 Belgium 7 Germany 4 US 3 Canada 2

Source: INPP

Impact of interest rates

Calculating how the current economic backdrop impacts infrastructure assets is a balancing act that must account for a range of factors. Rising debt costs, and the way this both raises discount rates and knocks asset prices, is one for the bad news column.

But while this has been a key factor in the recent de-rating of the infrastructure sector, analysts expect much of this to be offset by the inflation-linkage built into infrastructure income streams.

INPP is no exception. In a portfolio update released last week, the trust forecast a 1 per cent increase in inflation rates across all assets would result in a 0.7 per cent increase in portfolio returns. The update also listed currency exchange gains and higher rates on cash deposits as factors likely to mitigate the effect of higher discount rates, while the trust’s managers pointed out that “discount rates have not historically moved in lockstep with government bond yields”.

A useful indicator of how vulnerable a trust’s valuation is to increasing yields is the difference between the discount rate it uses and its risk-free rate (a term that refers to the rate of return available from an asset perceived to be safe, such as a government bond). Infrastructure trusts tend to have more ‘headroom’ than property trusts, whose valuations are expected to be hit harder. At the end of September, when gilt yields were spiking, Numis analysts calculated that INPP still had more than three percentage points of headroom between its weighted average portfolio discount rate and the average relevant risk-free rate – more than than the peer group average.

As for debt, INPP’s latest portfolio update notes there is no material refinancing risk for about 60 per cent of its portfolio, and no immediate refinancing need for the remainder. With the vast majority of the debt secured against the trust’s assets either fixed rate or hedged, management also has a clear overview of gearing at the asset level.

Aiming for dividend growth

The three core infrastructure trusts trade on similar dividend yields, with INPP slightly above the other two at 5.1 per cent. But while HICL has a flat dividend target, INPP aims to be growing its payouts by 2.5 per cent a year.

“The ability to provide forward dividend growth targets remains a key attraction of the shares,” noted Numis analyst Colette Ord in a recent research note. She added that INPP has a more robust dividend cover than HICL, which owns two major assets that are not currently income-generating.

INPP also has solid environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials and has categorised itself as an Article 8 financial product under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which applies to products that promote environmental or social characteristics (the so-called ‘light green’ funds).

With its inflation-resilient features and ability to offer both price and income growth, infrastructure remains a promising asset class. INPP looks well positioned to weather the recession storm ahead, and currently trades at a better price than normal.

International Public Partnerships (INPP) Price 152.8p Gearing 0% AIC sector Infrastructure Total assets £3bn Fund type Investment trust Share price discount to NAV -2.50% Market cap £2.9bn Ongoing charge 1.18% Launch date 9/11/2006 Dividend yield 5.07% More details www.internationalpublicpartnerships.com

Source: AIC

Performance Fund/index Sterling total return (%) 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year INPP -4.61 9.76 20.47 94.67 AIC infrastructure sector -10.07 -0.23 27.5 100.29 FTSE All-Share index 2.25 11.12 20.89 93.32

Source: FE