Do I pay tax on compensation for a mis-sold pension?

I have had a claim for mis-selling of a transfer from a defined benefit (DB) to a defined contribution (DC) pension scheme upheld by the ombudsman and await an offer. I spoke to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) which stated that tax on the compensation is dealt with on case-by-case basis, but the ombudsman seems to think that tax is deducted after the 25 per cent tax-free lump sum. I did not receive tax relief on contributions as it was a non contributory scheme. Should I ask the company to pay me without deduction of tax? Also, can I choose where to have the compensation sent – ie, to a pension, bank or combination of both? JKM

Mary Tierney, tax director at Bennett Brooks, says:

There are no clearly defined tax rules for determining how compensation is taxed, and in a case like this the devil will be in the detail. No firm conclusion can be reached without reviewing the relevant paperwork and knowing all circumstances of the compensation offer.

But it seems unlikely that compensation for pension mis-selling would be treated as derived from a capital asset so if it, or part of it, is be taxable, it is likely to be taxed as income.

Prior to pension reform, a statutory exemption was available for certain specific historic pension mis-selling compensation claims providing strict statutory conditions were met.

To benefit from this exemption the recipient of the compensation had to have opted or transferred out of, or failed to join, an occupational pension scheme, in favour of becoming a member of a personal pension plan or taking out a retirement annuity contract, as a result of receiving bad investment advice. And at least part of this advice had to have given between 29 April 1988 and 30 June 1994, the period covered by the review ordered by the Securities and Investment Board in 1994.

This exemption also covered interest up to the date on which the capital sum payable was agreed or determined by a court, tribunal or arbitrator.

Further to this, there was also an extra-statutory concession (ESCA99) announced in February 2000 (PR23/00) which operated to extend this exemption to compensation received for Free Standing Additional Voluntary Contributions (FSAVC) that were mis-sold between 28 April 1988 and 15 August 1999.

Neither of these exemptions cover a mis-selling claim for a transfer from a DB to a DC scheme. And the fact that a specific exemption was required for these historic pension mis-selling compensation claims indicates that there is, at the very least, a possibility that any compensation received would be taxable, and the possibility of new legislation to deal with the sort of compensation claim that the question highlights.

In its manual at SAIM2340, HMRC confirms that the exemption described above "is specific to compensation for mis-selling of pensions – it does not extend to mis-selling of financial products generally".

HMRC's manual at SAIM2080 also states that:

"A bank, building society, insurance company or other financial institution paying compensation for financial mis-selling will normally use a formula laid down by the Financial Services Ombudsman, appropriate to the facts of the case, in order to compute the amount of compensation. If the award contains an element of interest and the payment is made by a company to an individual, tax must be deducted from the interest element under Part 15 of ITA 07."

Therefore, should the compensation be paid to an individual and if any of the payment contains an element of interest, income tax should be deducted at source from this part of the payment.

In looking at how the balance of compensation might be taxed, we can look to case law, and specifically to the Court of Appeal case of "London and Thames Haven Oil v Attwooll" where it was held that compensation is taxed in the same way as the income of which the loss is being compensated.

Pension entitlement, whether under a DB or DC contribution scheme, is a method of tax-efficient remuneration provided by the company. So if the compensation payment is paid directly to the individual, and absent any specific agreement or exemption from HMRC, in my view it would retain the nature of income and be taxed as such. I do not see any statutory basis to support the position that 25 per cent of any compensation payment would be tax free on the basis it is akin to the tax-free element of a pension payment.

If, however, the compensation is paid to the pension fund itself, on the basis that this retains its nature of a tax relievable pension contribution I would not expect tax to arise on the element relating to the making good of the pension fund. And, similarly, any interest that makes up for the time loss of money within the pension fund could also be argued to be received tax free by the pension fund.

Whether the compensation payment is made to the individual or to the pension fund is likely to be a matter for the ombudsman to determine.

However, as noted above, it will be necessary to review all relevant documentation in relation to the exact facts to reach a firm conclusion.