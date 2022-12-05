/
How can we generate a retirement income of £50,000 a year?

These investors want to maximise their Isa income to supplement a pension
December 5, 2022
By Lucy Allington and Joe McGarvey

Generating stable and sustainable income should be a key objective

VCTs are high-risk investments that are better for higher and additional rate tax payers

It could be better to fund Isas rather than pensions or VCTs

 

Reader Portfolio
Chris and his wife 59 and 57
Description

Isas, general investment accounts and Sipp invested in funds, residential property.

Objectives

Income of £50,000 a year, maximise Isa income to supplement pension, mitigate income tax, secure wife's income if husband dies first, mitigate IHT.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Chris and his wife are ages 59 and 57, and retired in 2020 after selling their business. He receives a defined-benefit (DB) pension of £34,000 a year but his wife does not receive any income. They have two financially independent children.

