How can we generate a retirement income of £50,000 a year?

Generating stable and sustainable income should be a key objective
VCTs are high-risk investments that are better for higher and additional rate tax payers
It could be better to fund Isas rather than pensions or VCTs
Reader Portfolio
Chris and his wife 59 and 57
Description
Isas, general investment accounts and Sipp invested in funds, residential property.
Objectives
Income of £50,000 a year, maximise Isa income to supplement pension, mitigate income tax, secure wife's income if husband dies first, mitigate IHT.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Chris and his wife are ages 59 and 57, and retired in 2020 after selling their business. He receives a defined-benefit (DB) pension of £34,000 a year but his wife does not receive any income. They have two financially independent children.