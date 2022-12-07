Joining the dots on a former market darling

This article is my 100th in this column that started in March 2020. Back then we had yet to go into lockdown, and we had yet to experience Vaccine Day that would come eight months later in November. Then we had the euphoria rally with GameStop (US:GME) and all sorts of retail punters (many of whom no longer trade) getting involved, before the wheels started coming off in late 2021. And 2022 has been a brutal bear market that has tested investors’ resolve.

For traders though, this is the time to strap yourself in. When the business gets tough, amateurs quit and professionals go to work. The stock market winners of tomorrow can be found when nobody is interested today. Even when stocks rise 100 per cent from the lows and confirm an uptrend you can still be early into a stock as there is no limit on the upside. This is why shorting in a bear market (although lucrative) is difficult – you can only ever make 100 per cent – and that’s if the company goes bust. As the price falls, rallies can become sharp and the risk of a takeover increases.

Bull markets are far better for accumulating wealth. And the question you want answered: will a bull market come next year? The truth is: I don’t know.