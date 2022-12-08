Novo Nordisk has a first-mover advantage

As the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has to contend with a never-ending barrage of questions and complaints from the platform’s users. His own prolific posting habits don’t exactly discourage this level of engagement. But amid the jibes and airing of grievances, Musk sometimes gets an earnest question from a fan. In October, one follower asked the billionaire how he’d managed to slim down in recent months. “Fasting”, he replied. “And Wegovy.”

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points First-mover advantage with Wegovy

Strong market share in diabetes

Supply issues abating

Track record of high return on equity Bear points Competition from Eli Lilly

Rich valuation requires delivery

The endorsement apparently came as a surprise to Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (US:NVO), the maker of the weight loss drug. While Musk might have become its highest-profile advocate, buzz had been building around Wegovy since it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2021. The medical profession historically approached obesity as an individual problem best treated with lifestyle modifications, such as diet and exercise. However, the development of safe and effective drug therapies means a rapid paradigm shift appears to be under way.