Should you buy a property now?

Although house prices are moderating mortgage costs have gone up

If you wait you might be able to buy a home more cheaply down the line

If you are a cash buyer and or intend to stay in the property for a long time it may still be a good idea to buy now

After years of rises, house prices have gone into reverse. The latest Nationwide House Price Index shows prices fell 1.4 per cent between October and November – the third consecutive monthly fall, and the biggest drop since June 2020. While this is not good news for property owners and sellers, it should in theory be good for buyers.

However, most would-be purchasers will suspect it might be better not to buy just yet. Most obviously, if you buy now, the value of your property could fall further. Property website Zoopla and estate agent Knight Frank both forecast house prices will fall by up to 5 per cent next year, and the latter expects that they will fall a further 5 per cent in 2024. Similarly, the government Office for Budget Responsibility has forecasted a drop of 9 per cent between now and autumn 2024. Others, such as Capital Economics, think falls will extend into double-digit territory.