How can we build up a £100,000 fund for health and care costs?

Using Isa rather than Sipp assets could be a more tax efficient way for these investors to build up a fund for health and care expenses
They should continue to invest in bonds
Reliable income paying investment trusts also appear to be a good option in view of their goals
Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.
Build up fund worth £100,000 to cover health and care costs, grow Isas to large enough size to be able to draw £15,000 a year while maintaining their capital value from 2027, pass money to children after downsizing home.
John is age 73 and his wife is 75. He gets state pension income of £7,800, and income from former workplace pensions of £63,900 and an annuity of £8,300 a year. His wife receives state pension of £13,200, and £2,600 a year from each of a former workplace pension and an annuity.