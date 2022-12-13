/
How can we build up a £100,000 fund for health and care costs?

How can we build up a £100,000 fund for health and care costs?
December 13, 2022
By James Norrington and William Amps

Using Isa rather than Sipp assets could be a more tax efficient way for these investors to build up a fund for health and care expenses

They should continue to invest in bonds

Reliable income paying investment trusts also appear to be a good option in view of their goals

Reader Portfolio
John and his wife 73 and 75
Description

Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Build up fund worth £100,000 to cover health and care costs, grow Isas to large enough size to be able to draw £15,000 a year while maintaining their capital value from 2027, pass money to children after downsizing home.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

John is age 73 and his wife is 75. He gets state pension income of £7,800, and income from former workplace pensions of £63,900 and an annuity of £8,300 a year. His wife receives state pension of £13,200, and £2,600 a year from each of a former workplace pension and an annuity.

