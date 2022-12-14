How will our properties be taxed if we sell them?

We bought two properties in 2015 which are covered by one set of deeds. The purchase cost was for the whole site and did not identify a separate cost for each. We demolished one site and built a new house as our main residence. The other was completely refurbished and extended, and is used as a furnished holiday let. Each property is separately assessed for council tax purposes and has its own address. We have two possibilities for the future.

We could sell the main residence and retain ownership of the furnished holiday let. We assume that as long as we retain ownership of the furnished holiday let there is no capital gains tax (CGT) implication. If we do this, we will buy another property to use as our main residence. Would this purchase be considered a second property and attract 3 per cent additional stamp duty land tax?

Or we could sell both properties. If we do this, how will the CGT due on the sale of the furnished holiday let be calculated? Would we offer an estimate of the value of the furnished holiday let at the time we purchased the site? And how would we apportion the selling price between the main residence and the furnished holiday let, in order that the taxable gain on the furnished holiday let can be assessed? Could we use an estate agent's valuation of the furnished holiday let if it had been sold separately for this purpose?