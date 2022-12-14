Should you increase your exposure to cash?

The real value of cash has been massively eroded in the past few months

But cash acts as a great diversifier in a difficult environment

In a recession, you might want to review or increase your emergency savings

If you used to furiously shop around for savings accounts, frowning at the meagre rates offered by your bank, this year’s developments will have left you understandably excited.

While good news for investors has been hard to come by, the steady climb of interest rates on savings accounts has made cash look increasingly tempting, at least on the surface. As at December 2022, you can get up to 2.9 per cent on an easy-access savings account, which is not something to sneeze at when compared to last year’s rates.

But it is not quite as simple. In fact, the experts we spoke to think that increasing your cash exposure is not necessarily a good idea, even in this environment.

A way to lose money

The first problem with holding cash is inflation. As the chart below shows, its impact on the value of cash has gotten worse, not better, in the past year, by far offsetting the effect of rising interest rates.

At the end of October 2019, before both the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the Sterling Overnight Index Average, which reflects the average of the interest rates that banks pay to borrow sterling, was at 0.71 per cent, while inflation (the CPI annual rate) was at 1.5 per cent - a real terms loss of 0.8 percentage points. Fast forward to the end of October 2022, and the real terms loss had climbed to 8.9 percentage points.

As Lucy Coutts, investment director at JM Finn, puts it, “Cash…is probably the surest way to lose money at the moment.”

fastcharts id=63934369691ee6001655a8fb

Timing plays a part in this. Central banks were relatively slow at implementing interest rate hikes as a remedy to inflation in the first place, and then banks are always quicker to increase mortgages for borrowers than they are at raising rates for savers.

If inflation does not prove too sticky, the prospects for cash should gradually improve next year. “We would expect inflation to start to normalise, although I don't think we are going to go back to pre-pandemic levels,” says John Wyn-Evans, head of investment strategy at Investec. “You are potentially going to be looking at a positive return on cash in a more normalised environment going forward.” However, historically savings rates are unlikely to beat inflation in the long run.

The second point to consider is the attractiveness of cash compared to that of other assets. “Probably the time to be increasing cash in your portfolio was at the beginning of the year, before bonds and equities sold off,” argues Wyn-Evans.

With equity valuations looking low and long-term forward returns being more attractive than they were at the beginning of the year, now might be a good time to put any extra cash to work rather than keeping it in the bank. You need to take a fairly long-term view and be comfortable with the current levels of volatility, but it should ultimately pay off.

The role of cash

A key reason to keep cash in your portfolio is in fact the ability to take advantage of opportunities quite quickly. Wyn-Evans notes that sometimes there are “dislocations” in the markets, particularly associated with liquidity events, that can create a good environment to buy. For example, the gilts sell-off sparked by the Truss government’s mini-Budget at the end of September would have been a good time to put some cash in the bond markets and make some decent returns.

However, in general having an opportunistic approach is tricky, and as the saying goes, time in the market usually beats timing the market. “Even the best professional investment managers cannot predict inflection points in the markets,” says Dawn Mealing, head of advice policy and development at Fidelity International. “There are good reasons to avoid holding cash with a view to timing the market and to focus on investing for the medium to long term.”

Having a bit of cash at hand in your portfolio can also be useful for practical things like paying charges or subscribing to rights issues if they become available. Finally, cash acts as a diversifier. “I think people forget that [cash] is a viable asset class in its own right,” says Wyn-Evans, who calls it “the ultimate uncorrelated asset class”.

With equities and bonds depreciating at the same time, in 2022 cash’s ability to diversify a portfolio has been quite apparent. In December last year, you could get about 1 per cent on some of the best one-year fixed rate savings accounts available on the market. In the year to 7 December, the Bloomberg Sterling Gilts index returned -24.5 per cent, and even after a good couple of months for equities, the S&P 500 was down -7.9 per cent and the FTSE All-Share was up just 1.5 per cent. One could argue that in the short term, there were worse places to put your cash than in a savings account.

How much should you hold?

Wyn-Evans says that they typically allocate 3 to 5 per cent to cash within a balanced portfolio. This will vary depending on your risk appetite, how nimble you want to be and your time horizon - cash tends to be a very bad idea in the long-term.

So far, we have looked at it in the context of an investment portfolio, but of course cash plays a broader role in your financial life. Zoe Dagless, senior financial planner at Vanguard, says that a rule of thumb is to hold three months’ worth of cash for emergencies.

This also varies according to your personal circumstances. You might need cash to cover either a “spending shock” - such as a boiler breaking down - or an ‘income shock’ - such as your mortgage rate increasing or being made redundant from your job.

“Thinking about those potential spending and income shocks over the next few years will help you decide the level of emergency cash you’ll need,” Dagless says.

Increasing your emergency savings might make sense in the current environment. First of all, high inflation means that in order to cover three months’ worth of expenses you need quite a bit more now than you did a year ago.

Secondly, depending on your personal circumstances, the likelihood of an ‘income shock’ might have increased as we enter a period of high interest rates and recession. This is particularly poignant if you are self-employed or run a small business whose cash flows and revenues have a cyclical element.

A recessionary environment can be a double whammy because on one hand, you might be earning less, and on the other markets are more likely to perform poorly. Emergency cash helps you avoid having to sell investments and crystallising any losses.

A final reason to potentially increase your cash exposure is if you are approaching retirement and want to take a more cautious attitude towards risk - then you could have up to a year’s worth of expenses in a savings account or money market fund. “Doing this will mean that you don’t have to risk capitalising on potential losses in the market when drawing an income in this volatile market - however you may miss on investment gains and not keep up with inflation,” says Dagless.