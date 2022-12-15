Ideas Farm: Did 2022 vindicate passive investing?

The FTSE 100 ends 2022 in the black

That doesn’t mean passive won out

Lots of idea-generating content…

Whenever a news presenter says, 'stocks fell today', they are usually accurate – albeit in a roundabout way.

Because 'stocks' are normally shorthand for a stock index, what the newscaster is usually saying is 'a basket of the market’s largest stocks fell today'. More accurately, because that 'basket of the market’s largest stocks' is typically composed of stocks held in proportion to their relative size, what they are saying is 'a basket of the market’s largest stocks, weighted by their market capitalisation, fell today'.