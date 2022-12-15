IWG remains a stock to swerve

At the publication of IWG’s (IWG) half-year figures in August, we warned that the flexible workspace provider was now a flawed business model, hamstrung by weak revenues and massive debts ('IWG is spluttering on all cylinders', IC, 12 August 2022). In the three months that followed, shares in the group shed a third of their value but rocketed on 7 November after Sky News reported several private equity firms were interested in buying an IWG subsidiary, potentially at a premium to the entire group value. The rally posed the question: are IWG shares undervalued after all?