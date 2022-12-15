/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

IWG remains a stock to swerve

The flexible office provider has a lot of problems, and limited evidence of hidden value
IWG remains a stock to swerve
December 15, 2022

At the publication of IWG’s (IWG) half-year figures in August, we warned that the flexible workspace provider was now a flawed business model, hamstrung by weak revenues and massive debts ('IWG is spluttering on all cylinders', IC, 12 August 2022). In the three months that followed, shares in the group shed a third of their value but rocketed on 7 November after Sky News reported several private equity firms were interested in buying an IWG subsidiary, potentially at a premium to the entire group value. The rally posed the question: are IWG shares undervalued after all?

IC TIP: Sell
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Revenues are rising
  • Reported PE interest
Bear points
  • Massive debt pile
  • Loss-making, heading into a recession
  • Falling consensus forecasts
  • Reliance on SPVs

No, remains our firm position. And there are plenty of reasons why.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data