Ideas Farm: Impatient investments

Self-reflection (it’s that time of year)

A self-inflicted wound (Amazon’s)

Lots of idea-generating content…

Recently, I signed up to London’s public bicycle hire scheme. Doing so was painless: soon after applying through my work, I got an email telling me to create an online account, download an app and enter a code. Within seconds, the app informed me I was ready to ride.

Only, I wasn’t. Standing at the docking station the next morning, the app no longer recognised me, but instead helpfully suggested I pay for another year-long membership.