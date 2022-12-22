When momentum comes unstuck

On one key measure, our quarterly Momentum Classics screen is working as intended. Its methodology is simple: by looking for the 10 biggest risers and fallers in the FTSE 100 over the preceding three months, and betting on the prevailing trend by going long or short, the screen seeks to benefit from the tendency of recent winners to keep on rising (and recent losers to keep on losing).

In the four quarters to 15 December, its ‘long’ selections delivered a cumulative return of 3 per cent, versus 1.1 per cent from the quarterly ‘short’ portfolios. That’s reassuring. And because the success of momentum investing relies on averages, aggregates and probabilities above considerations about intrinsic value or fundamental analysis, the destination matters more than the journey.

Then again, the past year’s success has been far from smooth. The average ‘long’ selection has lost value in three of the past four quarters, meaning all of the past year’s upside came from the storming 8.3 per cent rally from March's picks. Apparently, if there was one momentum trade to make in 2022, it was to keep betting on large resources stocks in the weeks and months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.