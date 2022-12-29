Ideas of the Week Review 2022

Each week, this magazine publishes two investment ideas we think readers will find interesting.

Occasionally, these are ‘sell’ ideas, which can be interpreted as an argument for existing investors to exit a holding, or (for the more risk-tolerant) a short thesis. But the complications, costs and potentially unlimited downsides of short-selling mean that, historically, we have been more selective with our bearish calls. And given our leaning towards long-term investing strategies, and the tendency of markets to gradually rise over time, ‘buy’ ideas predominate.

It has been a few years since we referred to these buy and sell ideas as ‘tips’. To some ears (this editor’s among them) the word carries the grubby nod-and-a-wink connotations of the betting shop, or – somewhat more seriously in a country governed by Market Abuse regulations – a City type with their ear to a bit of inside gossip.