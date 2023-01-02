How can we increase the value of gifts we make to our family?

These investors could increase the value of their gifts out of surplus income at their current level of income They are probably better off aiming for a good total return rather than seeking high dividends They could reduce their number of holdings by investing a large portion of their portfolio in a fund of funds

Reader Portfolio Jane and her husband 75 and 83 Description Isas and trading account invested in funds, cash, residential property. Objectives Increase value of gifts to family out of surplus income, generate dividend income of £45,000 and growth of 2 per cent a year, cover possible care costs and potential IHT liability, reduce value of estate to below £2mn, reduce number of holdings so portfolio becomes easier to manage, minimise costs of investing. Portfolio type Investing for goals

Jane is age 75 and her husband is 83. They both retired 23 years ago to have time for themselves and travel. They receive income from pensions of £25,500 a year, which includes Jane's former workplace defined benefit (DB) pension and state pension which pay out £7,560 and £7,300 a year, respectively. Her husband gets a DB pension and state pension £3,940 and £6,700 a year, respectively.