Finding a good stock in a bad market

Happy 2023! 2022 was the toughest year I’ve experienced in my trading career so far. It was the first year where stocks actually fell significantly (aside from the six-week period and ‘bear market’ in 2020), and the first real test for me as a trader. I’m disappointed by my performance because I could have done a lot better.

While it’s true that I’m now looking back with the benefit of hindsight, it was clear that the market and stocks in general were trading at unsustainable levels. All the pockets of euphoria were there in lots of assets, from people buying banners on planes to buy stocks and not being able to buy a house at the asking price. GameStop (GME) and other meme stocks drew parallels from the dotcom era, and Spacs were accepted as a solid investment strategy. Buffett was called out of fashion as investors flocked to Cathie Wood and her outlandish predictions. I left it too late to short and often closed lots of my shorts far too early. Still, knowledge and capital compound, and I closed the year positive.

It seemed nobody could do anything wrong in 2021, and a study by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2022 found that a whopping 45 per cent of new investors investing their own money were not even aware that ‘losing some money’ was an actual risk of investing. Personally, I don’t believe this study. It’s like saying newly minted drivers who have passed their test are not aware that crashing is a real risk of driving a car. And what people say, and what people think, are often two different things. Even so, anything trading at 20 times earnings probably took a battering, as valuations shrank and the markets changed.

Whereas investors were happy to pile their life savings into the market during 2020 and 2021, sentiment is now extremely different. Winners are getting cut as people increase their cash positions, and stocks are sliding as more and more investors can’t take it any more and hit the bid. It’s a new world. Interest rates have risen, meaning capital is no longer cheap, which affects borrowing and spending. When the hurdle rate increases a few hundred per cent, suddenly that extra investment is not such an easy decision.

All of this means we’re likely to see a new way of navigating the markets emerge. It’s no longer good enough to buy stocks that promise scale or future cash generation. It’s now about cash on the balance sheet and self-sustainability. Any company that is reliant on future cash injections is at the mercy of the market. You ought to also be asking why management is raising now, when we had one of the best periods of raising money in living memory. The best management teams are great allocators of capital – selling shares to raise capital when the market is frothy and buying shares back when the market has disregarded the company’s future prospects, allowing the stock to be bought for a new price.

So far, you’re probably reading this feeling depressed. But fear not, because the market isn’t efficient. And that means two things. Firstly, there will always be good stocks in bad markets. And, conversely, there will always be bad stocks in good markets. Opportunity will always be around for the trader who looks for it.

One of those opportunities is Begbies Traynor (BEGB). Begbies Traynor is a professional services consultancy that provides restructuring services (amongst others) to companies. Given the market environment, there is no shortage of work and Begbies Traynor has been operating a buy-and-build strategy through acquisitions. It primarily operates in the UK and has been picking up work as businesses struggle to remain solvent and hit the wall.

Chart 1 shows the listed history of the stock, and we can see that the stock started a new upward trend in 2011. However, it would have been almost impossible for a trend follower to stay with the stock for this time because of the amount of chop the stock has provided. It regularly falls below its long-term moving averages and trends slowly.

Sometimes stocks will throw you off the horse. And if the stock has exceptional fundamentals, this can be incredibly frustrating. But sometimes you have to accept that you either reduce your position size to accept a wider stop or stop trading the stock altogether. The problem is a wider stop stunts your upside because you now have a reduced position size in order to compensate for the wider position. I don’t believe I’ve ever traded Begbies Traynor before (and if I have, it would only be for a scalp) and the long-term chart is the reason.

Moving to Chart 2, we can see that the 150p zone has been resistance with the stock testing these levels no less than six times. This tells me that if the stock can break out of this level then it may be ready to trend, although we can already see two examples of a ‘fakeout’ – a breakout that doesn’t continue and instead drops back beneath resistance.

The stock has already had a heavy dip in 2022, falling more than 33 per cent from its high in 2021. That said, the stock looks to be tightening up given the recent low in November 2022, and I’d be interested in taking a break-out position if the stock can convincingly break out of 150p on good volume. I think it warrants a spot on the watchlist. although the stock is relatively illiquid and notoriously difficult to trade for trend followers.

