Ideas of the Year 2023

It’s that time of year again. Of new beginnings, opportunities and fresh ideas. Of quiet optimism and determination. A time to work harder, think more deeply and invest smarter. And for this magazine, a time to contradict our most repeated piece of advice.

Ideas of the Year? When did the buy-and-hold advocates at the Investors’ Chronicle decide 365 days was the optimum holding period for a stock, rather than Warren Buffett’s preferred duration of “forever”?

The (admittedly mealy-mouthed) answer is that we didn’t. Historically, we have specified if our ideas are based on a company or fund’s short, medium or long-term prospects. But though we have never defined these periods, neither do we typically present them as the kind of opportunities a trader might target. Our aim is always to frame an investment case in terms that stretch beyond the immediate moment’s news cycle and market sentiment.