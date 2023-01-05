/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Ideas of the Year 2023

The themes, sectors, investment style and companies that stand a chance in 2023
Ideas of the Year 2023
January 5, 2023

It’s that time of year again. Of new beginnings, opportunities and fresh ideas. Of quiet optimism and determination. A time to work harder, think more deeply and invest smarter. And for this magazine, a time to contradict our most repeated piece of advice.

Ideas of the Year? When did the buy-and-hold advocates at the Investors’ Chronicle decide 365 days was the optimum holding period for a stock, rather than Warren Buffett’s preferred duration of “forever”?

The (admittedly mealy-mouthed) answer is that we didn’t. Historically, we have specified if our ideas are based on a company or fund’s short, medium or long-term prospects. But though we have never defined these periods, neither do we typically present them as the kind of opportunities a trader might target. Our aim is always to frame an investment case in terms that stretch beyond the immediate moment’s news cycle and market sentiment.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data