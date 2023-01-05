Marking our own homework: Our calls, 12 months on

A lot can change in 12 months. This time last year, the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant was still the news of the day, and most of us had just finished another inhibited holiday season, surrounded by cancelled party invitations. Despite this, the mood among investors was relatively cheerful at the end of 2021. US shares were still riding high, stock markets were buzzing from a wave of listings, and markets were awash with cash.

Against this backdrop, we set out what investors could expect in 2022. The question is: did we get it right?