Will we have to pay CGT and IHT on a property transfer?

I want to gift my main home, which is worth over £2m and doesn't have a mortgage, to my daughter. And buy another property as my main home at the same time.

Will I or my daughter have to pay capital gains tax (CGT) on the transfer or if and when my daughter sells this property? Also, am I right in thinking that this gift will be liable to inheritance tax (IHT) if I die within seven years of the date of making it?

I am aware that I will have no future interest in the property that has been gifted. But what is the position if I move back into the property, and what if I pay market rent for the part which I occupy? And what would be the position if I become infirm and needed support from my daughter, so moved back in?

Or are there any other ways to gift the property and any other tax issues to take into account? IL