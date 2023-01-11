Two warnings too many: it's time to sell

Renegotiation of mViva license to impact 2022 revenue by $0.9mn

Majority of another contract agreed in late 2022 now to be recognised in 2023, implying $1.5mn shortfall on 2022 revenue

$0.3mn exceptional charge against carrying value of a third contract

Aim-traded Pelatro (PTRO:8.5p), a company that makes its money by providing 25 large telecoms operators with precision marketing software, has issued its second profit warning since the start of December, materially impacting the investment case.

Last month, management downgraded revenue estimates by $0.7mn (£0.6mn) to $0.8mn for the 2022 financial year, mainly due to the weakening rupee to US dollar exchange rate. The news prompted house broker Dowgate Capital to lower its annual revenue estimate from $9.2mn to $8.2mn and downgrade its cash profit forecast from $3.4mn to $2.9mn, implying an annual reported pre-tax loss of $0.2mn. At the time, the broker maintained its 2023 estimates, predicting a recovery in full-year revenue to $10.5mn to deliver cash profit of $3.8mn and reported pre-tax profit of $0.6mn. Forecasts for both years have been completely shredded.

That’s because Pelatro has just announced that it is renegotiating a license contract for its mViva precision marketing software to a three-year managed services contract, the effect of which will be to reduce 2022 revenue by $0.9mn, albeit it will add $0.4mn per year to recurring revenue starting in 2023.

In addition, although the group agreed terms on another license contract in late 2022, the majority of revenue from that contract will now be recognised in early 2023, implying a hit of $1.5mn to revenue for 2022. Furthermore, Pelatro has been unable to agree appropriate terms with a customer for the implementation of another license contract and may withdraw from it altogether, leading to an exceptional charge of $0.3mn against the carrying value of this contract.

As a result, Dowgate now expects 2022 revenue to decline from $7.3mn to $5.8mn and has slashed its cash profit estimate by over 80 per cent to $0.5mn, implying a pre-tax loss of $2.6mn. Moreover, the broker has massively reduced 2023 estimates, pencilling in revenue of only $7.5mn (down from $10.5mn previously), cash profit of $2.2mn (42 per cent downgrade) and pre-tax loss of $0.9mn. The broker’s respective closing net cash forecasts have been cut from $2.6mn to $1mn (2022) and from $3mn to $1.5mn (2023).

Unsurprisingly, shareholders have headed for the exit, selling down the shares from the 20p level at the end of November to a record low of 9p, valuing the micro-cap company at only £4mn. It means that my last buy call, at 22.75p, when I covered the interim results (‘Dialling into data analysis’, 22 September 2022), is massively under water.

Some investors may also be concerned by news that "a small number of customers have indicated that they wish to transfer to a license model, reflecting their capital expenditure versus operating expenditure requirements in changing economic conditions." The board’s business case has been predicated on growing annual recurring revenue to mitigate the lumpiness of one-off license fees and create a more valuable income stream. Sales visibility has clearly been impacted, hardly an encouraging sign, either. Sell.