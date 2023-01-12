Investors are being too risk-averse with this marketing company

- 10 per cent revenue growth in 2022 underpins modestly higher profit
- Acquisitions, restructuring and advertising outlook support earnings growth in 2023
- Trading on 2023 PE ratio of 6.2 and prospective dividend yield of 5.5 per cent
UK advertising and marketing specialist The Mission Group (TMG:50p) has delivered a resilient underlying performance from its agencies in 2022, lifting revenue by 10 per cent to £79.7mn and producing a modestly higher pre-tax profit of £7.6mn, albeit the profit was lower than analysts’ £8.4mn estimate, mainly due to £0.5mn higher finance costs. On this basis, house broker Shore Capital pencils in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 6.5p and a dividend per share of 2.5p, implying the shares are being rated on an historic price/earnings (PE) ratio of 7.7 and offer an attractive 5 per cent dividend yield.
A focus on the technology and healthcare segments – which cumulatively account for more than a fifth of group revenue – is helping to underpin the resilient performance, as is growth from North America (around a 10th of revenue) where Amazon Web Services is a top-five client.