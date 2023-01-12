Investors are being too risk-averse with this marketing company

10 per cent revenue growth in 2022 underpins modestly higher profit

Acquisitions, restructuring and advertising outlook support earnings growth in 2023

Trading on 2023 PE ratio of 6.2 and prospective dividend yield of 5.5 per cent

UK advertising and marketing specialist The Mission Group (TMG:50p) has delivered a resilient underlying performance from its agencies in 2022, lifting revenue by 10 per cent to £79.7mn and producing a modestly higher pre-tax profit of £7.6mn, albeit the profit was lower than analysts’ £8.4mn estimate, mainly due to £0.5mn higher finance costs. On this basis, house broker Shore Capital pencils in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 6.5p and a dividend per share of 2.5p, implying the shares are being rated on an historic price/earnings (PE) ratio of 7.7 and offer an attractive 5 per cent dividend yield.

A focus on the technology and healthcare segments – which cumulatively account for more than a fifth of group revenue – is helping to underpin the resilient performance, as is growth from North America (around a 10th of revenue) where Amazon Web Services is a top-five client.