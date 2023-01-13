/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'How big should my pension be if I want to retire in 20 years?'

This investor neglected his retirement planning and now needs to grow his pension pot
'How big should my pension be if I want to retire in 20 years?'
January 13, 2023
By James Batchelor and Robert Ward
  • This investor should try to work out how much money he will need to retire
  • His time would probably be better spent on monitoring larger core holdings than very small ones
  • Cryptocurrencies should be regarded as a speculative punt rather than an investment
Reader Portfolio
Nathaniel 46
Description

Pensions, Isa and general investment account invested in funds and direct equities, cash, cryptocurrency, residential property

Objectives

Maximise investment growth and increase pension to a reasonable size, average annual return of 5% plus, retire in 20 years

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Nathaniel is 46 and earns £70,000 a year. He and his wife have two children aged four and 13, for each of whom they have set up a trust worth around £75,000.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data