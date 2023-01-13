'How big should my pension be if I want to retire in 20 years?'

- This investor should try to work out how much money he will need to retire
- His time would probably be better spent on monitoring larger core holdings than very small ones
- Cryptocurrencies should be regarded as a speculative punt rather than an investment
Reader Portfolio
Nathaniel 46
Description
Pensions, Isa and general investment account invested in funds and direct equities, cash, cryptocurrency, residential property
Objectives
Maximise investment growth and increase pension to a reasonable size, average annual return of 5% plus, retire in 20 years
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Nathaniel is 46 and earns £70,000 a year. He and his wife have two children aged four and 13, for each of whom they have set up a trust worth around £75,000.