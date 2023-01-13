Nine stocks to combat inflation

Our Inflation Busters screen has been in service since the start of 2012, during which time it has had a middling run as a selector of quality, if somewhat slow-moving London-listed companies.

However, it was only in its eleventh year that it was really put to the test. Last January, when we last refreshed it, UK consumer price inflation (CPI) was at a three-decade high of 5.5 per cent, and from there, things only worsened.

The Bank of England, having failed to anticipate the scale of economy-wide price hikes, appeared to throw in the towel when in August its members signalled 13 per cent might soon be on the cards. By October, with soaring energy prices throwing some (very expensive) gas on the fire, CPI was at 11.1 per cent and some analysts were warning a peak of 18 per cent was possible.