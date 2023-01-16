A small-cap stock at a massive discount

Equity markets have started this year with renewed vigour, much as I anticipated in my market outlook in December (‘My views on 2023', 15 December 2022).

The sharp decline in gas prices is a major positive. In the UK, wholesale gas future prices imply that the energy price cap could be below £2,500 in the second half of this year, materially below the UK government’s new energy price guarantee of £3,000. Oil prices have weakened, too, and sterling has rebounded against the US dollar. The net effect should be an easing of inflationary pressures, a positive in a cost-of-living crisis.

Moreover, the economic downturn could be shallower than many had been predicting, and the Bank of England may not have to raise interest rates as high as previously expected, both bullish tailwinds for equities. This has not been lost on investors as the UK mid-cap index is more than 20 per cent above its October 2022 low even as the domestic economy enters recession.