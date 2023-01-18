'Repeat what works': a simple mantra all investors should follow

A reappraisal of a fallen investing star’s career

His 2012 holdings were smart, especially in 2022

A few years back, at one of the annual Omaha gatherings of the Berkshire Hathaway (US:BRK.B) faithful, a shareholder lobbed a curveball at the two giants of investing on stage, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. “Scientists and philosophers look for a unifying theory when possible,” began the interrogation. “What is yours? Is it Buddhism, or Paganism, or something else?”

“It’s pragmatism,” replied Munger, without skipping a beat. “Partly we do things in our different way because it suits our temperament and natures, and partly we do it because we found through experience that it works better… we’re demonstrating the fundamental algorithm of life: repeat what works.”