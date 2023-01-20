'Can I retire early and help my children onto the housing ladder?'

Drawing from non-pension assets before pensions is more tax-efficient from an IHT perspective

Now that mortgage rates are higher, repaying debt should be more of a priority

Reader Portfolio Joseph 56 Description Sipp invested in funds, cash, residential property, share of freehold. Objectives Retire by age 60, income of £12,000 to £18,000 a year in retirement to cover basic living expenses, help children buy first homes, leave UK property to partner, continue contributing to Sipp for a few years and preserve its capital value after inflation, bridge income gap between start of retirement and state pension age. Portfolio type Managing pension drawdown

Joseph is 56 and earns £84,000 a year. He lives with his partner and has four children. His home is worth about £350,000 and has a mortgage of £220,000, which has 11 years left. He also owns a mortgage-free property abroad worth about £150,000, which he plans to sell in 10 to 20 years' time. And he owns one-third of a freehold worth about £60,000 for four flats, including his own. One of the flats has a short lease so Joseph and the other freeholders might get a reversion or leasehold extension.

"I would like to retire by age 60 and wondered what would be a sensible level of drawdown from my self-invested personal pension (Sipp)," says Joseph. "My income needs in retirement should be very flexible as I believe I can live on very little – I would like at least £12,000 to £18,000 a year in today's money to cover basic living expenses. So I wondered if I might be able to retire earlier, and how much I might be able to help my children and future grandchildren financially. I want to use any income or assets surplus to my needs to help my children buy their first homes. And I plan to leave my UK property to my partner. However, I have no specific provision for care in later life, if I require that.

"I contribute about £7,500 a year to my Sipp on a salary-sacrifice basis and my employer matches this. I plan to continue contributing to this for a few years and aim to preserve its capital value after inflation. If I had more to invest I would put it into my pension via salary sacrifice to get tax relief rather than putting it into an individual savings account (Isa). But I am holding cash worth £10,000 in an Isa to cover some planned expenditure this year.

"I am due to receive full state pension at age 67 in 2033 but will need to cover an income shortfall between when I retire and that point.

"I also expect to get about £150,000 in a year's time from the sale of my former marital home. I will use this to help pay off my mortgage, gradually contribute it to my pension via salary sacrifice or do both, depending on the situation at the time.

"I would be happy to have a 30 per cent chance of the value of my investments falling by 50 per cent if they had a much bigger chance of increasing in value by 50 per cent.

"I benchmark the overall value of my investments against Aegon Growth Tracker Flexible Target ARC Pension (GB00BYM2YS74), the default fund for my Sipp, to see if I am doing better or worse than it. I rebalance about 5 to 20 per cent of the Sipp every other month to keep it diversified geographically and by type of security. I also follow economic news and try to reflect trends when rebalancing.

"When I last rebalanced the Sipp, I reduced my holding in JupiterMerian Global Equity Absolute Return (IE00BLP5S809) by £70,000 and reinvested £10,000 in each of Scottish Equitable UK Index Tracker ARC Pension (GB00B3QP9Z77), iShares Continental European Equity Index (GB00B83MH186), iShares US Equity Index (GB00B5VRGY09), iShares Japan Equity Index (GB00B6QQ9X96), iShares Emerging Markets Equity Index (GB00B84DY642), iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index (GB00B849FB47) and Legal & General Global Infrastructure Index (GB00BF0TZG22) on the basis of their recent performance.

"I generally prefer to invest in trackers and, in any case, the choice of funds my Sipp offers is limited. That said, recent trades include selling units in tracker funds worth £26,000 and reinvesting the proceeds in Ninety One Global Gold (GB00B1XFGM25) and Lazard Commodities (IE00BFMSKQ28), as well as Scottish Equitable Index Linked Gilt Tracker ARC Pension (GB00BYZX4V05).

"Other recent trades include putting £20,000 into each of iShares Continental European Equity Index and Scottish Equitable UK Index Tracker ARC Pension.

"I plan to continue adding to funds I currently hold and rebalancing between them as seems appropriate."

Joseph's total portfolio Holding Value (£) % of the portfolio Overseas property 150,000 23.9 Scottish Equitable UK Index Tracker ARC Pension (GB00B3QP9Z77) 72,200 11.5 Share of freehold 60,000 9.6 iShares Continental European Equity Index (GB00B83MH186) 50,300 8 Cash 44,450 7.1 Scottish Equitable Index Linked Gilt Tracker ARC Pension (GB00BYZX4V05) 41,900 6.7 iShares Japan Equity Index (GB00B6QQ9X96) 40,800 6.5 Ninety One Global Gold (GB00B1XFGM25) 37,400 6 iShares US Equity Index (GB00B5VRGY09) 34,200 5.5 Legal & General Global Infrastructure Index (GB00BF0TZG22) 30,000 4.8 Lazard Commodities (IE00BFMSKQ28) 22,400 3.6 iShares Pacific ex Japan Equity Index (GB00B849FB47) 19,600 3.1 iShares Emerging Markets Equity Index (GB00B84DY642) 17,700 2.8 JupiterMerian Global Equity Absolute Return (IE00BLP5S809) 4,500 0.7 Aegon Growth Tracker Flexible Target ARC Pension (GB00BYM2YS74) 1,000 0.2 Total 626,450

NONE OF THE COMMENTARY BELOW SHOULD BE REGARDED AS ADVICE. IT IS GENERAL INFORMATION BASED ON A SNAPSHOT OF THIS INVESTOR'S CIRCUMSTANCES.

James Hymers, wealth manager at Raymond James, says:

Your yearly earned income of £84,000 gross is more than sufficient to meet your annual expenditure of £18,000 net. So you don't need to withdraw funds from your cash reserves and Sipp to maintain your current standard of living. But if you stop working at age 60 you will become reliant on these assets to provide a regular income.

It is important to retain a savings contingency fund and I recommend holding at least six months' worth of expenses. As your annual expenditure is only £18,000 I suggest that you top up your contingency fund using your surplus income of around £46,500 net to the recommended level – £9,000 – and then use your annual Isa and pension allowances to optimise your overall tax and retirement income position.

The 4 per cent safe withdrawal rule was designed to help safeguard retirees' income, and is based on a 30-year retirement term and assumes a portfolio split equally between common equities and treasury notes. But your situation is different so I have put your details into a personalised cash flow model with the following assumptions.

Average life expectancy of 84, based on Office for National Statistics data, which represents a 24-year retirement term so six years shorter than the one assumed by the 4 per cent safe withdrawal rule.

A level salary/bonus of £84,000 is paid up to your intended retirement age of 60.

Annual net expenditure of £18,000 increasing at the target rate of inflation, and annual mortgage repayments of £19,000 so that you clear the mortgage at the end of its original term of 11 years.

Net annualised investment returns of 4 per cent on stock market investments

A market correction of -10 per cent every 10 years to represent a full market cycle for the stock market investments.

The cash flow model assumes that you first draw from your non-pension assets – cash reserves, surplus income and property sale proceeds – to fund ongoing expenditure, before accessing the Sipp. This is because this method often proves most tax-efficient when considering inheritance tax (IHT). On this basis, the value of your non-pension assets is sufficient to meet the cost of ongoing expenditure in retirement for 4.25 calendar years before their value is fully exhausted, excluding the contingency fund of £9,000, and you only have to draw solely from the Sipp 2.5 calendar years to bridge the gap before you start to receive the state pension at age 67, providing the large majority of the income required to maintain your standard of living.

Under this scenario, you can preserve the Sipp's value, which I estimate will have a value of around £550,000 when you are 84. This is effective when considering IHT as the money held within the pension when you die can be passed on to your beneficiaries in a tax-efficient manner. Naming your children as beneficiaries could help to ensure that funds are distributed in accordance with your wishes, although this may not be a good course of action if you want to gift funds to help your children onto the housing ladder.

The first cash flow scenario helps illustrate that an annual retirement expenditure of £18,000 in today's money is affordable, and we estimate that you could increase your annual expenditure to as much as £27,000 in today's money before you exhaust the value of non-pension and pension assets, and experience an income shortfall during your lifetime. At which point, you would need to sell or downsize your properties to free up cash, which I estimate would have a total value of £1.1mn when you are 84.

We have also considered whether you would benefit from directing your annual income surplus into your Sipp and use available allowances up to age 60. Doing this would provide the potential to increase your level of annual expenditure to around £28,500 a year, in today's terms, before you experience an income shortfall. This is an increase of £1,500 a year when compared with the first scenario.

But if you were to retire at, say, age 58, based on our assumptions, an annual retirement expenditure of closer to £20,500 in today's money would be affordable.

Another option would be to instead gift your annual income surplus to your four children in amounts that exceed the annual gifting allowance of £3,000, and qualify for an immediate IHT exemption under IHTA84 legislation. Most gifts get caught by the seven-year rule but gifts made out of surplus income are exempt. However, good record-keeping is key if you undertake planning in this area.

When mortgage rates were low there was an argument for keeping debt in place. But now that mortgage rates are typically between 3 to 5 per cent, repaying debt should be more of a priority as its cost has increased markedly.

John Moore, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, says:

It is always good to focus on retirement ahead of the event and consider what your requirements are. I believe it makes sense to review some of the planning aspects first, options in retirement and then the investment mix, which will sustain this and the aspirations for generational wealth.

Turning to the planning aspects first of all, I believe that there is sense in simplifying and de-risking the personal finances of the client prior to considering pension drawing requirements. The outstanding mortgage of £220,000 is my main focus, as there is a risk of higher monthly repayments with higher interest rates, and this could easily squeeze available surplus to add to pensions and wider savings.

The £150,000 from the former marital home sale will make a meaningful dent in the mortgage. While earnings can pay down the balance, it seems unlikely the balance could be cleared entirely, and as a result perhaps attention would turn to the pension. Given that there is a question about how much income could be taken from the pension while having capital for the next generation there may be a case for selling the overseas property, paying off the balance of the mortgage and having the surplus available to fund holidays that can be enjoyed over the 10 and 20 years outlined, supplementing this with additional small drawings from the pension.

There is no mention of cash held, but as part of the de-risking I would suggest that a minimum of one year's-worth of expenses are held in cash, this could be held in the likes of a cash Isa, which could capture high rates of interest and be flexible yet tax-efficient. Whilse Isas aren’t preferred by the client, the flexibility and tax-free source of capital and returns/income offer optionality in future, which should be helpful towards and in retirement.

Moving on to the pension, looking at the intended employee contributions and matched flows, it seems reasonable to think that the pension could be worth at least £500,000 at the desired retirement age. Meeting the basic living expenses of £18,000 represents around 3.6 per cent of the pension capital value. The client’s investment approach thus far has the feel of a 60/40 (equity/bonds and other) approach and looking at what seems reasonable for returns in the medium term, post costs, 7 pe cent seems reasonable. After the uncertainty of the past year or so, it’s hard to work out what normalised inflation will be in four years’ time and beyond, but looking at gilt yields – and being mindful of the Bank of England’s targets – it seems fair to assume 3 per cent.

If the desire is to maintain the real value of the pension, on this basis this would limit withdrawals to say, £20,000. However, this amount could be net to the client by mixing tax-free cash and using the income tax allowances. Some pragmatism and flexibility in the time between retirement and the state pension kicking in should be considered, as should using some of the cash on deposit as the client gets used to his requirements in retirement. When the state pension kicks in, there should still be enough tax-free cash in the pension to deliver £22,000 of combined pension without incurring income tax until the client is past 75. Any ad hoc capital requirements should be taken from the tax-free cash allowance, but this would reduce the ability to have tax-free income in future.

Finally, looking at the investment exposure of the Sipp, there are some clear underlying themes – low cost, desired inflation protection through commodity, index-linked bonds and infrastructure exposure and a degree of investment caution. Looking at this in a different way, there is positioning worth calling out – underweight to equities relative to the benchmark that the client has picked, underweight US equities within this, all of the funds are accumulation and the strategies don’t necessarily generate natural income (UK stock market apart). While there may be concerns about the dollar or valuations in the US market, it is home to a deep pool of high-quality multinational businesses, and therefore it doesn’t seem logical to have such a pronounced underweight position.

The flipside of this is that there is an overweight to Japan. While this market might be opportunistic, it is often a market that needs to be timed carefully and has above-average volatility and therefore I would suggest isn’t ideally suitable – certainly to that weighting – in the medium to long term. Having more equity income strategies or income-generating assets will reduce the need to sell assets to meet future withdrawal requirements and, by association, reducs the need to time the market, which is helpful in taking risk down a little too. Commodity exposure may reflect inflation trends, but these assets don’t have purchasing power in isolation.

Property hasn’t been ‘flavour of the day’ for some time, but after a meaningful sell-off in real estate investment trust there is a capital and income opportunity, and property should retain pricing power through replacement cost if nothing else. Finally, while index-inked gilts do offer inflation protection, they are long in duration and can be volatile. Adding global bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds will add opportunity yield and balance, the overall bond position could be added to, using some of the excess cash in the SIipp but retaining, say, 4 per cent cash will help make sure that there is always a meaningful portion of future withdrawal requirements, without having to immediately rely on income and capital sales.