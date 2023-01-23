Neff versus Greenblatt: a stock screen showdown

Normally, our stock screens are presented as a battle between one stockpicking methodology and a benchmark (typically, an appropriate stock index). And although the screens have tended to lose that battle over the past year, the long-term trend is still in their favour. Over time, most have outperformed their indices, even after adding factoring in dealing costs.

This week sees a slightly novel take on the format. This year, I'm running the stock screens to a tighter timetable than usual. This might mean canning a few and combining others, in a bid to make room for some new ideas. This week’s solution (as I will soon come to), is to pit one stock screen against another.

Timetabling questions aside, some rationalisation of our screen roster is probably overdue. After all, while there is merit in sticking to simple, road-tested investing principles, what happens when a certain method no longer seems to work? The obvious solution is to do what thousands of money managers are forced to do every year: admit defeat, close shop, and come up with a better idea.

Then again, I am reluctant to completely abandon individual screens just because they have had a bad run of form.

For a start, the automated nature of screening means little effort is required on my part to keep them ticking over in the background. The above analogy with real-world fund management also breaks down when you consider that our screens are designed as prompts for further research, rather than portfolios that cost money to run and come with fees attached. No capital is at risk when testing hypotheses, so there isn’t an opportunity cost – unless you count the time it takes to read these articles!

Still, my biggest source of doubt is one that bedevils anyone faced with a decision to cut their losses. What if market conditions are now ripe for a particular stockpicking methodology to fly?

Our John Neff screen, inspired by the investing principles of the legendary manager of the Windsor fund, falls squarely into this category. At first, it did very well. In the six years after its launch in early 2012, the screen averaged a 21 per cent annual total return, compared with 9.9 from its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index.

But those heights are now a distant memory. The screen has posted an absolute loss in three of the past five years, and underperformed the All-Share in five of the past seven.

As a result, its all-time compound annual return has narrowed to 7.2 per cent, just below the index’s effort. Factor in a 1 per cent annual charge to reflect the costs involved in regular portfolio reshuffles, and the total return declines to just 90 per cent. By contrast, an 11-year buy-and-forget investment in the index would have returned 120 per cent.

Last year’s crop of Neff selections fared especially poorly. Neff’s investment style, which delivered stunning returns in the three decades he ran the Windsor fund to 1995, can be characterised as the hunt for growth stocks at fair prices. But since January 2022, investors have been forced to tear up not only their assumptions about growth, but what constitutes a fair price for any asset.

As it transpired, near-term earnings forecasts for three of our 2022 Neff stocks faded last year, compounding the effect further. Shares in JD Sports (JD.), the only company that saw analyst upgrades for its 2023 and 2024 financial years, still fell due to struggling faith in the UK consumer, and the dampening effect of rising interest rates on investors’ current valuation of future cash flows.

Name TIDM Total Return 26 Jan 2022 - 18 Jan 2023) Sirius Real Estate SRE -31.5 Pets At Home PETS -18.8 JD Sports Fashion JD. -14.9 Dunelm DNLM -12.3 FTSE All-Share - 5.8 Neff - -19.4 Source: Refinitiv Eikon Datastream

Markets are prone to ebbs and flows, which is why Neff was also a fan of both consistency and stability. One of the criteria in our adaptation of his stockpicking process – a five-year earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7.5 per cent and less than 20 per cent – is specifically intended to weed out companies with bumpy profits.

But this is sometimes easier said than done. After all, historic earnings volatility can be disguised by longer-term averages. And as last year’s picks demonstrated, earnings are always tricky to forecast. The screen’s full criteria are as follows:

■ Historic price/earnings (PE) ratio below the most expensive quarter of shares and above the cheapest 15 per cent.

■ A lower than median average Neff PE ratio. Neff PE = PE / Average of five-year compound annual EPS growth rate (five-year EPS CAGR) and forecast two-year average growth, plus dividend yield (DY)

■ The aforementioned five-year earnings CAGR of between 7.5 and 20 per cent.

■ Average forecast EPS growth for the next two financial years of more than 7.5 per cent.

■ Rising EPS in each of the past two half-year periods.

■ Five-year turnover CAGR of 5 per cent or more (in the long term, earnings growth needs to be based on rising sales).

■ Positive free cash flow in each of the past three years.

This year, no company in the FTSE All-Share passed every test, so I have admitted the seven companies that currently tick six out of seven boxes. Their details are included in the table below, and a spreadsheet containing lots more financial data can be downloaded here:

Two stocks – luxury timepiece dealership Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) and diversified commercial property investor AEW UK Reit (AEWU) – failed the third test for what might be described as a good reason (namely, five-year average earnings growth has exceeded 20 per cent). Electronics components distributor RS Group (RS1) is also only a whisker above the median Neff PE ratio, meaning it probably comes closest to Neff’s criteria.

TEST FAILED Name TIDM Mkt Cap Net Cash / Debt(-)* Price Neff PE Fwd PE (+12mths) Fwd DY (+12mths) FCF yld (+12mths) Fwd EPS grth FY+1 Fwd EPS grth FY+2 3-mth Fwd EPS change% 3-mth Mom 5Y EPS CAGR > 7.5% < 20% Watches of Switzerland WOSG £2,327mn £428mn 972p 0.40 17 - 8.5% 15% 14% 2.7% 20.4% Neff PE/TR < Median Record REC £190mn -£17mn 95p 1.35 19 4.3% - -1% -4% -20.3% 40.3% Neff PE/TR < Median RS Group RS1 £4,372mn -£3mn 925p 1.04 15 2.3% 5.8% 3% 7% -0.3% -5.0% EPS gr +ve FH and FH-1 Value and Indexed Property IT VIP £97mn £39mn 226p 0.32 18 5.8% - 23% 8% -0.2% 7.6% Av FY2 Fwd EPS growth > 7.5% Up Global Sourcing UPGS £146mn £27mn 164 0.90 11 4.6% - 3% 2% 1.0% 74.5% EPS gr +ve FH and FH-1 Intermediate Capital ICP £3,734mn £5,313mn 1303 0.31 11 6.3% 27.7% 51% 21% -7.2% 29.0% 5Y EPS CAGR > 7.5% < 20% AEW UK REIT AEWU £166mn £47mn 105 0.20 13 7.6% - 12% 2% - 16.7% source: FactSet. * FX converted to £

Still, this is hardly a great haul from an index containing almost 600 stocks. Did US markets present a wider array of opportunities to the Windsor fund when Neff was running it? Or has our UK-based approximation of his methods simply run into bad luck since its blistering start a decade ago, when growth stocks were in vogue and forecasts were less susceptible to the rolling series of crises that have dominated recent years?

One possible explanation can be found by comparing our Neff screen with a stockpicking strategy that has fared a lot better since 2018: our Joel Greenblatt-inspired ‘magic formula’ screen.

The first thing to say is that this methodology also failed to beat its benchmark over the past year (and that the higher FTSE All-Share total return for our Greenblatt screen is explained by a later tracking start date for the period, as detailed in the table below). That said, although the Magic Formula method is interested in finding a similar kind of stock to Neff, its long-term outperformance looks a lot better.

As he outlines in his seminal tome, The Little Book That Beats the Market, Greenblatt argues that equity investors need only care about finding above-average companies that happen to be trading at below-average prices. In this sense, his process lends itself to screening more than most investing theories. Crucially, it is also prescriptive about the need to invest in a range of stocks that best reflect its criteria, a feature that its ranking methodology is specifically designed to help with.

The ‘magic formula’ is quite simple, and is principally interested in finding stocks with high earnings yields (as a proxy for cheapness) and high returns on capital (as a proxy for good businesses). It does this by ranking all stocks in each screening universe against each of these fundamentals (which are detailed in full below), and then combining the two scores. The best combined scores form a ready-made portfolio of 30 stocks, which Greenblatt suggests holding for a year.

Since we started applying the formula to the FTSE All-Share index 12 years ago, we have followed four varying-sized versions of the screen. In that time, they have followed a feature that Greenblatt identified in his book: the tendency of the screen’s top 10 selections to outperform the top 15, and so on. Last year’s picks again broadly followed this trend, with the top 10 doing less bad relative to the benchmark than the larger portfolios.

Name TIDM Total return (1 Feb 2022 - 18 Jan 2023) 2022 rank Photo-Me International PHTM 100.0 4 BHP BHP 46.6 10 Centamin CEY 38.8 19 Centrica CNA 29.5 2 Rio Tinto RIO 29.0 7 Johnson Matthey JMAT 20.1 30 Anglo American AAL 18.5 11 Serco SRP 12.4 20 Anglo-Eastern Plantations AEP 7.7 27 British American Tobacco BATS 3.5 17 Premier Foods PFD 0.1 25 Costain COST -12.5 22 Pendragon PDG -16.7 23 Hochschild Mining HOC -17.0 8 Wincanton WIN -18.8 29 STV STVG -19.0 28 Morgan Sindall MGNS -21.8 18 DFS Furniture DFS -22.8 12 Airtel Africa AAF -24.6 14 Ferrexpo FXPO -26.2 1 ITV ITV -26.5 13 Norcros NXR -27.0 24 Currys CURY -31.6 9 Persimmon PSN -32.4 26 Halfords HFD -41.3 21 International Distributions Services RMG -48.2 15 Synthomer SYNT -57.2 5 Reach RCH -64.9 3 Polymetal International POLY -67.5 16 Evraz EVR -72.2 6 FTSE All-Share 4.2 Greenblatt top 10 - -6.4 Greenblatt top 15 - -11.2 Greenblatt top 20 - -10.1 Greenblatt top 30 - -11.4

Even accounting for the past year’s declines, the long-term performance has been impressive. On a headline basis, the 10-stock portfolio has generated a compound annual total return of 15.7 per cent since 2011, and the 15-stock version 14.1 per cent. The 30-stock screen’s outperformance, however, is less stellar: 11 per cent, compared with 10 per cent from the FTSE All-Share. Total returns since inception are outlined in full in the table below, alongside the performance once a somewhat aggressive 1.5 per cent annual dealing charge is factored in.

Since inception (Jan 2011 - now) Return with 1.5% annual charge Greenblatt top 10 325% 255% Greenblatt top 15 246% 189% Greenblatt top 20 209% 158% Greenblatt 30 145% 104% FTSE All-Share 105% - source: Refinitiv Eikon Datastream

To my mind, three factors might explain the superior performance of our Greenblatt-inspired screens. The first concerns size. While the Neff strategy has in recent years only managed to identify a handful of worthy selections, the magic formula’s insistence on a wider pool of stocks helps mitigate individual shocks when they inevitably come.

A second, somewhat related point concerns diversification. As we pointed out at the time, the picks in last year’s Neff screen were heavily exposed to UK consumer sentiment and spending patterns, which – as we cautioned – were highly susceptible to macroeconomic factors. The year before, the screen showed a preference for the frequently volatile derivative trading platforms. By contrast, and partly because of its insistence on a wider pool of stocks, Greenblatt’s formula usually generates a more diverse array of sectors and themes.

Finally, and for me most importantly, Greenblatt does not hold much truck with analyst forecasts. His best yardstick for near-term performance is recent performance. While this can lead to the occasional blow-up (see the fifth of 2022 picks that lost more than 40 per cent in the past year), it is a proven way of cutting through short-term bouts of market irrationality, exuberance and pessimism.

The measures Greenblatt uses for value and quality are as follows:

Value

Greenblatt uses an earnings yield in his magic formula. This is equivalent to a PE ratio with the numerator and denominator inverted and expressed as a percentage. Greenblatt’s earnings yield looks at a whole-company valuation by factoring in the value of a company’s net debt or cash as well as the value of its shares (its market capitalisation). The formula's earnings yield compares its latest earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) with enterprise value (EV). In its simple form, EV subtracts a company’s cash and adds its borrowings onto its market capitalisation.

Quality

To measure quality, Greenblatt looks at how much Ebit is generated relative to a company’s 'tangible assets'. Tangible assets consist of net working capital added to net fixed assets. The idea is that tangible assets represent the assets that are actually being used in a company's operations to generate profits.

The top 30 ranked Magic Formula stocks for the next 12 months are detailed in table and downloadable formats below.