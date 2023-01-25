/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas farm

How to join the green arms race

Beyond the headlines and great power struggles, there are practical solutions the concerned citizen-investor can take
How to join the green arms race
January 25, 2023
  • A green economic war is brewing
  • How can retail investors best participate?
  • Lots of idea-generating content…

Another year, another war. This time, mercifully, the belligerents’ aims are more laudable, and the battleground involves climate politics and tax breaks. But the stakes are no less high.

This month, half a year after the US passed legislation that guarantees around $370bn (£300bn) in subsidies for American-made green technology, things came to a head at Davos. The European Union, until recently more accustomed to pleading with Washington to step up on climate change, was suddenly very angry.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data