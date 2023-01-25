How to join the green arms race

A green economic war is brewing

How can retail investors best participate?

Another year, another war. This time, mercifully, the belligerents’ aims are more laudable, and the battleground involves climate politics and tax breaks. But the stakes are no less high.

This month, half a year after the US passed legislation that guarantees around $370bn (£300bn) in subsidies for American-made green technology, things came to a head at Davos. The European Union, until recently more accustomed to pleading with Washington to step up on climate change, was suddenly very angry.