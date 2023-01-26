A miner that’s primed to dig out a profit

The London Stock Exchange has had its fair share of mining disappointments: some companies that promised a quick route to production 10 years ago are still talking about pulling financing together and getting that last permit signed before they can really get going.
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Vares mine completion on track
- Quick payback forecast
- Expansion options
- High metals prices
Bear points
- Pre-revenue
- Development and mine risks
This has happened in countries ranging from Spain to Ethiopia, but also plenty of times in so-called ‘tier one’ mining nations such as Australia and Canada.