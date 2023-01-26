Self-refer to this UK growth stock

Few British institutions inspire as much loyalty as the National Health Service. However, recent polls have shown that public satisfaction with the state-provided system is languishing at multi-decade lows. While the problems of long wait times and chronically low staffing levels in the service persist, it’s clear that people with the means to go private will increasingly do so.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Expansion outside hospital market

Record demand from self-pay patients

Covid risk receding

M&A candidate Bear points Recruitment remains a challenge

Rich near-term valuation

Waiting times for treatment on the NHS remain stubbornly above pre-pandemic norms, with waits for cancer referrals and elective procedures both at least 10 times worse than they were in 2011. As of October 2021, private hospitals in the UK were delivering more hip and knee replacements than the health service for the first time in the history of both procedures. Analysts at management consultancy Candesic told the Financial Times that this was indicative of a shift towards the UK’s “consumerisation of healthcare”.