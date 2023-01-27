/
'Can I go part-time now and still afford to retire later?'

This investor wants to use his investments to support a partial retirement
January 27, 2023
By Leonora Walters and Tom Kimche
  • Drawing first from non-tax privileged accounts should help to increase the longevity of the portfolios and help to leave an inheritance for this investor's child
  • Prioritising high-yielding investments for transfer to the Isa will minimise tax accruing from the trading account
  • A Sipp also offers many tax benefits
Reader Portfolio
Jules 56
Description

Pensions, Isas, and general investment accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, land, residential property.

Objectives

Get job which pays £40,000-£50,000 a year, grow retirement savings, reallocated general investment account, work part time in retirement, pass assets to child.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Jules is 56, runs a film company and is studying for a master's degree. He has a child at university to whom he gives £3,000 a year to help cover living costs, and will do this for another two-and-a-half years.

