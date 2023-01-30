Growth vs Value: stock screen edition

Investing has always relied on data. The earliest stock markets were exclusive affairs, dominated by merchants and brokers, but the flow of information about a company’s creditworthiness and trading history had big implications for buyers’ and sellers’ decisions. Even in the centuries when investors were more commonly known as ‘speculators’, prices, valuations, metrics and forecasts all mattered.

Then the computer came along, and everything changed. Over the past four decades, as the collection and processing of financial and market data became easier, cheaper and more efficient, many investors adapted their trading strategies to take a more scientific, information-led approach.

As a result, an ordinary retail investor can now access, in real-time and at little cost, a universe of metrics, price histories and financial histories for myriad listed assets. With this access comes the ability to compare all stocks in a market against one another and rank them against whichever measure one chooses.