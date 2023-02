New bond issues have higher rates

Existing customers have the opportunity to renew products at higher rates

National Savings & Investments has re-launched its popular one-year Guaranteed Growth and Guaranteed Income Bonds paying rates of up to 4 per cent – a level not seen since 2010.

This is the first issue of the bonds since 2019 and they will pay a 4 per cent or 3.9 per cent, respectively. Investors can put a minimum of £500 and maximum of £1mn into each issue.