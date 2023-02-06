Thirty US and UK stocks with an intangible edge

What would you rather own: shares in a company that makes things you can see, or one that focuses on things you can’t?

The dilemma, I admit, is a false one. If you want to run a business that makes toothbrushes, you will still need to train your toothbrush salespeople, market and build your toothbrush brand, and cultivate good relations with your bristle suppliers. You might even want to invest in research and development (R&D) and patents to build the next generation of toothbrushes.

Even in the case of a simple and largely commoditised product, companies need to invest in the things you can’t see just to be competitive. Put differently, every business, to some degree, is involved in the production and trading of intangible assets.