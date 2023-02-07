NS&I ups Green Bonds interest rate for a third time

NS&I Green Savings Bonds Issue 4 pays 4.20 per cent

Savings account might appeal to ethical and sustainable savers

Only two other "green" accounts pay a higher rate

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has launched a fourth issue of its three-year Green Savings Bonds as Britain's best known savings institution tries to reinvigorate demand for its newest account.

The 4.20 per cent interest rate puts the latest issue towards the top end of the three-year deals market. It is the third time NS&I has increased the rate since it launched in 2021.