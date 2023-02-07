This stock upgraded guidance five times – can it do it again?

Record results in 2022 buoyed by one-off factors

Strong balance sheet provides firepower for organic and acquisitive growth

Specialist agricultural products supplier Wynnstay (WYN:540p) upgraded profit guidance five times last year, and still managed to report annual results ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Upward pressure on fertiliser prices, stock gains, better trading margins and significantly higher grain trading volumes were key drivers behind the 42 per cent rise in annual revenue to £713mn and a near-doubling of underlying pre-tax profit to £22.6mn (5 per cent ahead of house broker Shore Capital’s upgraded forecasts). On this basis, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 91 per cent to 87.8p and the dividend per share was raised almost 10 per cent to 17p. Net asset value per share rose by a fifth to a record 631p, an indicator of the value the board is creating for shareholders.