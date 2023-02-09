An infrastructure trust with a digital future

Infrastructure investment trusts are so popular that they almost managed to avoid becoming cheap in the savage bear market of 2022.

Shares in sector stalwarts such as BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI) and HICL Infrastructure (HICL) continued to trade at a chunky premium to the stated value of underlying assets for most of a year many investors would rather forget. That is, until the disastrous mini-Budget caused a spike in gilt yields, leading to a sell-off in the sector both because infrastructure projects can be debt-funded and because higher yields can have a negative effect on present value estimates of future cash flows. HICL shares hit a rare double-digit discount to stated net asset value (NAV) in October, having commanded a premium of similar size not long before. BBGI, which has at points sat on a premium of more than 30 per cent to NAV, saw its shares fleetingly trade at par.

With peak political chaos in the rear-view mirror and the dust largely having settled in bond markets, the infrastructure trusts have staged a decent recovery and premiums are gradually returning (if at lower levels than just a year or two earlier). However, some trusts in the sector continue to look attractively priced, while also offering exposure to a compelling secular growth theme that sets them apart from peers.

The traditional infrastructure trusts invest in assets that are essential and sometimes backed by government funds, if far from glamorous. Think hospitals, prisons and toll roads as a source of income, sometimes with a level of inflation linkage, that carries little sensitivity to the economic ups and downs that lead companies to sink or swim. In this patch, two relatively new names – Cordiant Digital (CORD) and Digital 9 (DGI9) – instead invest in the hard assets underlying the digital economy. Think data centres, telecoms towers and fibre networks, among other pieces of physical networks.

When they launched in 2021, both trusts captured investors’ imagination and went on to raise enormous sums. More recently, both were hit by the fierce sector sell-off of late 2022 but have failed to recover to the same level as their peers, to the extent that Cordiant and Digital now trade on substantial share price discounts. The Cordiant trust has looked especially browbeaten, with shares lagging the portfolio value by almost 20 per cent on 6 February. And yet investors may be overlooking the fact that Cordiant seems to have resolved an issue holding it back, offering a cheap entry point into an appealing portfolio.

Getting past teething problems

The fact that the digital infrastructure trusts have spent longer on discounts and in calmer times commanded smaller premiums than the more established names might in large part relate to the fact that this is a newer, less familiar subsector. Investors’ need to properly assess performance before buying in is therefore understandable.

A separate (if more familiar) issue is cash drag, and one that the Cordiant trust has certainly experienced. In January 2022, the trust announced an agreement to acquire Emitel, a Warsaw-based digital infrastructure business, for an equity consideration of £352mn. At the time, Cordiant said Emitel operated more than 500 mobile towers, the national broadcast network, five digital terrestrial networks, a network of wireless sensors serving utilities and a fibre network “traversing tens of thousands of kilometres”.

As the trust’s latest results argue, Emitel’s appeal lies in its consistent year-on-year growth, stable business model and good cash flow visibility. Its broadcast revenue contracts have a weighted average duration of eight years while its mobile contracts average 13 years for anchor tenants, and around three-quarters of its revenues have either full or partial inflation linkage. As an asset, it appears to have the traits investors like so much about infrastructure, be it lengthy contracts or the ability to handle rising prices.

However, the deal would ultimately undergo a lengthy process of regulatory scrutiny. When the acquisition completed in November, the final bill had crept up to £359mn before costs and expenses. A greater concern, for investors, was having to watch the real value of a cash deposit worth around two-fifths of the fund erode during 10 months of high inflation.

Worse, that was a period when Cordiant could have been generating cash for future distributions or asset purchases. The completion of the Emitel deal, however, means the is now fully invested, giving it greater potential to generate healthy dividends and total returns.

This was confirmed on the publication of results for the six months to September, which landed a fortnight after the Emitel acquisition. The trust raised its half-year dividend from 1.5p to 2p a share, putting an annual distribution target of 4p for the full year within reach. Considering Cordiant guided investors at the time of its initial public offering to only expect a 4p annual dividend in its fifth full year of existence, events are moving ahead of schedule.

Against the current share price, that puts the trust’s dividend yield at 4.7 per cent, meaning it slightly trails most peers in the AIC Infrastructure sector. In the longer run, the trust will seek a total return (including a progressive dividend) equal to at least 9 per cent a year.

Sweating the small stuff

With fundraising proceeds invested and a €200mn (£179mn) eurobond debt facility to hand, the team behind the trust should be free to focus on the next two phases of what it dubs a “buy, build and grow” approach. Much as the trust recently announced attempts to close the NAV discount with buybacks, the priority is to acquire and then improve cash-generative assets through management actions.

As with any private fund, such activity can be hard to quantify, although it ranges from bolt-on deals to putting industry knowledge and strategic insights to good use. One of the trust’s investments, CRA, has focused on potential bolt-on acquisitions and an investment in a greenfield datacentre, while Hudson Interxchange, a New York datacentre and the fund’s remaining investment, was looking to make greater use of a floor on one of its sites.

The fund only owns those three portfolio companies, meaning problems at one could have serious negative implications for returns. The flipside to this is good, multi-currency revenue diversification across TV, radio, telecoms, fibre-optic networks and datacentres, and three portfolio companies with a wide range of different clients and assets.

Revenue source Proportion (%) TV broadcasting infrastructure 46.4 Radio broadcasting infrastructure 15.3 Telecomms infrastructure 17.5 Fibre-optic networks and transmission services 9.5 Data centres and cloud computing 11.3 Source: Cordiant Digital, as of 30 Sep 2022

Debt is also a feature at portfolio level, with aggregate net debt divided by Cordiant’s gross assets sitting at 30 per cent at the end of September, on a pro-forma basis. However, some 78 per cent of portfolio company borrowings were on a fixed or swapped interest basis, mitigating much of the impact of rising interest rates and debt costs. The trust should also be able to pass certain costs, such as power used in datacentres, on to customers.

Other problems could lurk, be it challenges getting the most out of portfolio companies or the simple fact that, like any income-focused investment trust, Cordiant Digital's shares are sensitive to market volatility and equity risk premia. But with its focus on the assets underpinning an increasingly digital world, this remains a play on a compelling theme at a potentially unfair valuation.