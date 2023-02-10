'Can we have retirement income of £100,000 a year and take three luxury holidays?'

These investors should use their full annual Isa allowances

They could invest some of their cash

Bonds offer a more attractive yield than they have for years

Reader Portfolio Mike and Penny 69 Description Sipps and Isas invested in funds, VCTs, EIS, cash, residential property. Objectives Cover living expenses of £100,000 and go on three luxury holidays a year, have enough money to cover care costs in later life, help children pay mortgages, help grandchildren pay unversity fees and buy homes, average annual return of at least 4 per cent, pass on assets tax-efficiently Portfolio type Investing for income

Mike and Penny are 69. They both receive the full state pension, and Mike receives three defined-benefit (DB) pensions which in total pay him £45,000 a year. He also still works in a self-employed capacity and earns about £4,000 a year. Mike and Penny supplement this by drawing about £3,000 from their cash accounts every month.