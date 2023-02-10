/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'Can we have retirement income of £100,000 a year and take three luxury holidays?'

These retired readers want £100,000 a year for living expenses and to go on luxury holidays
'Can we have retirement income of £100,000 a year and take three luxury holidays?'
February 10, 2023
By James Norrington and Melissa Thorogood
  • These investors should use their full annual Isa allowances
  • They could invest some of their cash
  • Bonds offer a more attractive yield than they have for years 
Reader Portfolio
Mike and Penny 69
Description

Sipps and Isas invested in funds, VCTs, EIS, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Cover living expenses of £100,000 and go on three luxury holidays a year, have enough money to cover care costs in later life, help children pay mortgages, help grandchildren pay unversity fees and buy homes, average annual return of at least 4 per cent, pass on assets tax-efficiently

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Mike and Penny are 69. They both receive the full state pension, and Mike receives three defined-benefit (DB) pensions which in total pay him £45,000 a year. He also still works in a self-employed capacity and earns about £4,000 a year. Mike and Penny supplement this by drawing about £3,000 from their cash accounts every month.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data