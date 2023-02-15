This recovery play is set for an eye-catching profit rebound

Underlying operating profit for third consecutive half-year

Gross margin up from 27 to 42 per cent

2023 pre-tax profit forecast to rise sixfold to £1.2mn

Net debt materially reduced

Pennant (PEN:33.5p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, has reported a trading profit for the third consecutive half-year period, increased its gross margin materially and almost wiped out borrowings.

The change in fortune reflects the wind-down of an onerous lossmaking legacy armoured vehicle contact with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), restructuring the business to take out costs and a shift in the business mix to higher-margin software activities. Although annual revenue fell from £16mn to £13.7mn in 2022, gross margin shot up from 27 to 42 per cent as revenue was roughly split equally between higher-margin software activities and traditional training services (the design and build of generic and platform-specific training technologies), says analyst Nick Spoliar at house broker WH Ireland.