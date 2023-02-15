When is a PE multiple too high?

Nvidia is back above 50 times earnings

When does gravity assert itself?

Lots of idea-generating content…

Last week, I touched on the surging shares of Nvidia (US:NVDA), which along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (US:TSM) has emerged as a key investor play on febrile interest in artificial intelligence (AI). Though neither company is in the race to embed AI programmes into software and internet search, both are big suppliers to the technology giants that are.

As well as the dominant share of the market for the super-powerful microchips required for this new world, the US group boasts a strong collaboration with Microsoft (US:MSFT), now the largest investor in ChatGPT creator (and supposed Google-slayer) OpenAI.