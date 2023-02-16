Should you give up on buy-to-let?

Buy-to-let has become increasingly unprofitable for landlords with mortgages

Factors persuading them to get out of the sector include falling house prices, higher costs and changes to capital gains tax.

Using a company structure isn't always a solution that works

Landords on the hunt for better yields might want to look north

It’s a tricky time for buy-to-let investors. Between rising mortgage rates, less generous tax treatment and tightening regulations, for many landlords the numbers have stopped adding up. With demand for rental properties still very strong, an autopsy of the market would be premature – the patient still has a pulse – but profits are not what they used to be, and managing a rental property has become an increasingly time-consuming business.

As a result, an increasing number of landlords are choosing to exit the sector, while those who remain are pondering the best way to adapt to the new market conditions.

The going gets tougher

It’s hard to overstate the impact of rising interest rates. As Chris Norris, director of policy at the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), puts it: “There is a world of difference between what you can achieve today if you are applying for a remortgage or a new mortgage compared to this time last year.”

A 3 per cent increase in interest rates, which is roughly what we have seen in the past year as the chart below shows, equates to an additional interest rate cost of £250 a month for every £100,000 borrowed. Landlords on fixed-rate deals will feel the pain when these end.

There are some slivers of hope. Mortgage rates have somewhat normalised after the spike that followed the Truss-Kwarteng mini-Budget in September last year, while the Bank of England base rate might have peaked or be about to. Rates could start decreasing again by late 2023 or 2024 – although it is hard to envisage them returning to 2021 levels any time soon.

Higher interest rates mean that it takes either a higher-yielding property or a lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to achieve the same levels of profit. Hamptons calculates that, on average, a basic rate taxpayer now needs to purchase a property with a 7 per cent yield to make an after-tax profit on renting it out.

Rental growth still looks strong in many areas of the country. As at January 2023, Hamptons put it at 8.3 per cent year on year on new lets in Great Britain, and at 9.1 per cent in the Greater London area. This may sound like a lot, and it is putting pressure on renters. In 2022, 40 per cent of renters moving home in London chose to leave the capital, up from 28 per cent a decade ago. But at the same time it’s not enough. David Fell, senior analyst at Hamptons, says: “The increase in rents this year is nowhere close to offsetting the increase in mortgage costs.”

Meanwhile, buy-to-let has become a less tax-efficient investment for higher-rate taxpayers who own property in their own name. Between 2017 and 2020, full tax relief on mortgage interest was gradually replaced by a 20 per cent tax reduction, pushing some landlords into a higher income tax bracket and leaving higher-rate taxpayers unable to claim the difference.

The regulatory environment is getting tougher too. The Renters’ Reform Bill, which features a package of reforms to protect renters including a ban on ‘no-fault’ evictions, is expected to be debated and voted on in Parliament sometime in spring this year. And by 2025 all newly rented properties should be required to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above, according to a government proposal that is currently stuck at the consultation phase.

Investors are starting to sell. A Savills analysis of HMRC capital gains tax (CGT) receipt data estimates that a record 47,000 investment properties and second homes were sold in the three months to November 2022 – a 21 per cent year-on-year increase.

Norris says while the NRLA has not seen signs of a “mass market exit” in its membership polls, a growing number of landlords intend to sell at least one of their properties. The association typically represents landlords with mid-sized portfolios of three to eight properties.

Regulatory, financial and tax changes are making BTL harder When What Fully in place from April 2020 Full tax relief on mortgage interest is replaced by a 20 per cent tax reduction. Higher-rate taxpayers cannot claim the difference. From 2022 Higher interest rates have dramatically cut BTL profits for landlords with a mortgage. From April 2023 The capital gains allowance will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000, then again to £3,000 from April 2024. Due for debate in 2023 The Renters’ Reform Bill aims to ban Section 21 'no fault' evictions and introduce other tenant protections. From 2025? Newly let properties will be required to have a minimum EPC rating of C. A consultation on the proposal closed in January 2021 but the government has yet to answer.

Should I stay or should I go?

Buy-to-let investors have to consider many moving parts when deciding if and what to sell. The financial hit from mortgage rates will vary hugely depending on the levels of borrowing and the yield generated by each property, with landlords in London and the south-east especially feeling the pinch due to higher house prices. According to Q4 2022 data from Hamptons, average yields in these regions hover around the 5 per cent mark – notably lower than in the north of England, where they reach 7.5-8 per cent in areas such as Liverpool and Newcastle.

Monthly profitability also matters to lenders, which typically require a 125 per cent minimum interest coverage ratio (the ratio of gross rental income to mortgage interest repayments) in order to agree to a buy-to-let mortgage.

For landlords who are on the fence, energy efficiency might very well be what tips the balance. Robert Salter, director at Blick Rothenberg, says a lot of rental properties are ‘old stock’ and in need of extensive energy efficiency improvements that might be uneconomical. “I would certainly understand why those landlords who have properties that are EPC rated D or less would be looking to sell at the present time,” he says. According to the government proposal, landlords will be expected to spend up to £10,000 on the necessary energy efficiency improvements, regardless of property or rent value.

Measures such as energy efficiency requirements, says Salter, point to the fact that the government appears “keen for the buy-to-let market to become increasingly professionalised”. Landlords who decide to stay in the market should prepare for a growing level of regulation and scrutiny. Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, says that investors need to see buy-to-let as a “mini business, rather than a passive hands-off investment”.

On these grounds, he argues that buy-to-let can be a good way to supplement a pension for people in their 50s and 60s, who have typically accumulated a lot of experience and contacts but still have a significant amount of energy. “It probably changes when you get a bit older,” he says. “I’m not sure you are going to be wanting tenants to phone you up in the middle of the night saying the boiler has broken.”

Buy-to-let or stocks?

The stock market does not need its boiler fixed and in the past has tended to generate higher returns than property. Hamptons estimates that an average property bought in 2017 for £249,000 was worth close to £310,000 in 2022, and would have generated about £96,000 in rental income over the six years. After maintenance costs, which typically amount to 31 per cent of rental income according to HMRC data obtained by Hamptons, this is roughly equivalent to a 52 per cent return. Over the same six years, despite a pretty terrible 2022, the S&P 500 returned 90.1 per cent (in sterling).

This comparison makes sense if the house is bought for cash. But a key appeal of property investment is the ability to apply leverage through a mortgage. While borrowing to invest in stocks is universally considered a pretty bad idea, with a mortgage investors get more exposure to property with less capital. But by making the leverage so much more expensive, high interest rates wreak havoc on this premise. Additionally, buy-to-let is hardly a tax-efficient investment – unlike other types of assets, it cannot be held in a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) or individual savings account (Isa), meaning that rental income is subject to income tax and sale gains to CGT. All in all, costs can quickly eat away at rents, leaving investors with only the asset value and capital growth to rely on for returns.

With the property market heading for a downturn, it is not the best time to bet on house prices. Savills forecasts that in 2023 prices in the second-hand market will decline by 10 per cent across the UK and by 12.5 per cent in London. The recovery is not expected to really take off until 2025, and the cumulative growth forecast for the five years to 2027 is hardly stellar at 6.2 per cent for the UK, and negative at -1.7 per cent for London.

Higher interest rates and sluggish price growth also mean that over the next 10 years a higher portion of buy-to-let returns will come from rents rather than from capital growth, Hamptons’ David Fell explains, pushing investors towards high-yielding areas. But a landlord who wants to buy close to where they live may not always have that luxury. Properties with higher yields can have other downsides too, says Morgan – for example, they might be rented to students in university towns, with higher tenant turnover and potentially higher maintenance costs.

Morgan acknowledges that stock market returns might also be lower in the next decade than they were in the previous one, but unlike houses, financial assets have already depreciated to reflect the new macro environment.

Starting a buy-to-let company

As well as seeing it as a mini business, one option for those to whom buy-to-let appeals is to turn it into a mini business. Owning a buy-to-let property through a limited company tends to be more tax-efficient, particularly for higher-rate taxpayers. All mortgage interest payments are tax-deductible for companies, which can help with rising interest rates costs. Companies are charged corporation tax on profits, which is currently applied at 19 per cent – although this will increase from April 2023 for companies with profits over £50,000, reaching a 25 per cent rate on profits over £250,000.

Landlords who receive a salary from their company still have to pay income tax on it. They can also supplement it with dividends, to make the most of the dividend tax allowance and of the lower dividend tax rates. But the dividend tax allowance is just £2,000, shrinking to £1,000 from April 2023 and to £500 from April 2024.

Blick Rothenberg’s Robert Salter says that it often makes sense for buy-to-let investors to look at operating through a company. Tax advantages aside, the company structure also provides the landlord with increased ‘business protection’ because they are not personally liable for its losses and debt. “In contrast, if something goes wrong with a directly owned buy-to-let property, that liability could easily fall on the landlord directly,” explains Salter.

There are a few caveats. Firstly, limited companies come with a lot of paperwork, including corporate tax returns, formal company meeting minutes and Companies House declarations. Second, mortgages for limited companies are not as widely available and competitive as personal ones, and lenders might still require a personal guarantee.

Thirdly, landlords who already own a buy-to-let in their name will have to sell it to their company if they want to incorporate it, with all the hassle and costs this entails, such as legal fees, stamp duty and capital gains tax (CGT). Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, says: “As a general rule, if a buy-to-let generates a significant amount of income and incurs significant expenses, it may be worth considering incorporating. But it may not be the right option for the amateur landlord.”

Selling in a downturn

Landlords who are inclined to sell might be reluctant to do so while prices are going down. But how much that actually matters will depend on the circumstances. Hamptons’ David Fell says that for people who bought a decade or more ago and are sitting on a lot of capital growth, the decline in house prices might not make such a major difference.

Price forecasts also suggest that being tactical about the timing of the sale might only work for people who are prepared to be fairly patient. And just like with more liquid investments, trying to time the market can prove a difficult exercise.

Besides house prices, landlords who sell need to worry about their tax liability. Another benefit of incorporation is that a buy-to-let property owned by a company will not be subject to CGT if sold. But CGT is a consideration for private landlords, and those who decide to give up on their buy-to-lets should be prepared for a fairly chunky tax bill.

The CGT rate is higher for residential property than for shares, charged at 28 per cent for higher-rate taxpayers and at 18 per cent for basic-rate taxpayers as long as the sum of the capital gains outside the allowance and taxable income stays within the basic income tax band; they are also taxed 28 per cent on anything over that.

The capital gains allowance is currently £12,300, but will be reduced to £6,000 from April 2023, then cut again to £3,000 from April 2024. A higher-rate taxpayer who makes a £50,000 gain on residential property will owe £10,556 this tax year, £12,320 in 2023-24 and £13,160 from 2024.

There are a few ways to make the sale of a buy-to-let as tax efficient as possible. Landlords who have more than one property to sell and do not otherwise utilise their CGT allowance might want to do it in different tax years, for example. Costs such as estate agents’ and legal fees as well as improvement works can be deducted from the bill, although regular maintenance costs, such as decorating, do not count.

Landlords who have lived in the property for a certain period of time are entitled to partial private residence relief (PRR). PRR normally applies to the sale of a person’s home, which has full relief from CGT.

Landlords are entitled to PRR for the number of years in which the property was their main residence, plus the final nine months (irrespective of how the property was used, as long as the landlord lived in it at some point), plus any qualifying “period of absence” (this is for example if somebody purchases a house but is unable to occupy it for a few months because it needs refurbishing). Somebody who bought a house in 2013, lived there for the first four years and three months, subsequently rented it out and then sold it 10 years after purchasing it, would only be liable for CGT on half of the gains.

Finally, David Goodfellow, head of UK financial planning at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, notes that you can defer paying CGT if you invest the proceeds in an Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS). But he adds that these are very high-risk investments, and if CGT rates were to increase in the future, by deferring it you might end up being charged at a higher rate.

Barriers to entry

It is not all doom and gloom. Buy-to-let investors with a low LTV are less impacted by interest rates, and cash-heavy investors might be able to spot some opportunities in the downturn. Meanwhile, there is a decent chance that interest rates will start decreasing next year. For landlords who have a good relationship with their tenants and want to hold on to their properties, it might be a case of waiting for the storm to pass.

But the market is changing, with increased barriers to entry. Some landlords whose properties have become unprofitable will leave the market, while others will have to put down more equity to bring their mortgage down to a more affordable level, especially in the south-east, says Hamptons’ Fell.

For landlords who just have one or two properties in their name, buy-to-let is going to be much more difficult than it was.