‘How should I invest my £100,000 inheritance?’

- Kate wants to maximise growth in her portfolio ahead of retirement
- The portfolio as it stands has a Europe bias and a few recent underperformers
Reader Portfolio
Kate 47
Description
Investments, workplace pension, mortgage-free property
Objectives
Diversify her portfolio and maximise growth ahead of retirement
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Kate is 47, earns £42,500 a year and would like to retire when she turns 65. She owns a house which is worth around £400,000 and mortgage-free, and pays into a workplace pension.