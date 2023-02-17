‘How should I invest my £100,000 inheritance?’

Kate wants to maximise growth in her portfolio ahead of retirement

The portfolio as it stands has a Europe bias and a few recent underperformers

Reader Portfolio Kate 47 Description Investments, workplace pension, mortgage-free property Objectives Diversify her portfolio and maximise growth ahead of retirement Portfolio type Investing for growth

Kate is 47, earns £42,500 a year and would like to retire when she turns 65. She owns a house which is worth around £400,000 and mortgage-free, and pays into a workplace pension.