This developer fell 25% but shows green shoots of recovery

First-half adjusted pre-tax profit up 3 per cent on 85 per cent higher revenue

Group holds off entering long-term fixed-price contracts in affordable housing

Temporary rent freeze stalls plans to deliver homes for the private rented sector

Springfield Properties (SPR: 83p), a housebuilder focused on developing a mix of private and affordable housing in Scotland, has been hit by a perfect storm of headwinds that prompted the directors to warn on profits at the tail end of last year.

For starters, the industry-wide inflationary pressures in materials and labour coupled with supply chain disruption has eroded margins across the group, especially on fixed-price contracts in affordable housing. At the same time, private house buyers have become more cautious, hardly surprising given the massive spike in fixed mortgage rates last autumn during a cost of living crisis. As a result, house price growth is no longer anticipated in the short term, which has made it difficult to mitigate the increase in build costs.