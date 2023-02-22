An engineering firm benefitting from the shift to nuclear

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proved a game-changer for the attitudes of governments towards nuclear power generation, the energy source rising phoenix-like from the ashes of perceived energy security.

Nuclear energy, as a low-carbon, baseload power source is an asymmetric market with respect to future growth. That’s because 1GW-plus of new build opportunities are almost all in Asia, limited UK and French nuclear programmes aside. However, certain market segments remain robust, including supporting the operational fleet, life extensions, decommissioning and reprocessing. Nuclear accounts for almost a third of the group revenue of Avingtrans ( AVG:378p), a maker of critical engineering components and services, helping its energy pumps and motors (EPM) division deliver 35 per cent growth in first-half operating profit.

Avingtrans’ energy divisions support nuclear operators in addressing the critical risks associated with obsolescence and life extension. For instance, the US still operates the biggest civil nuclear fleet in the world, with 92 reactors generating 30 per cent of the world’s nuclear electricity. The group’s well-respected management reports solid intake in the US nuclear life extension market and is making good progress with work on next-generation of technologies there, too. The engineered pumps and motors (EPM) division is also benefiting from the attractive tax incentives offered to North Sea operators to reinvest their profits, reporting a healthy bounce back in aftermarket orders from the hydrocarbon industry, the segment accounting for 28 per cent of annual revenue.