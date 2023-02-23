A change at the top won't derail this growth play

At times, last week’s annual results presentation from Schneider Electric (FR:SU) felt more like a lap of honour for chief executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire, after he revealed plans to step down from the role he has held for 17 years.
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Growing end markets
- Impressive track record
- Aveva deal smooths revenue
- Beneficiary of stimulus measures
Bear points
- Transition risk as CEO exits
- Valuation above historic average
- Net debt and finance costs up
Tricoire isn’t ending his 36-year association with the French-headquartered industrial giant. He will remain as chairman once Peter Herweck steps up from his current job running Schneider’s software arm, Aveva. But Tricoire still took the opportunity to highlight a list of achievements in the two decades in which he was either chief operating officer or chief executive officer.