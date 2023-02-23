A change at the top won't derail this growth play

At times, last week’s annual results presentation from Schneider Electric (FR:SU) felt more like a lap of honour for chief executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire, after he revealed plans to step down from the role he has held for 17 years.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Growing end markets

Impressive track record

Aveva deal smooths revenue

Beneficiary of stimulus measures Bear points Transition risk as CEO exits

Valuation above historic average

Net debt and finance costs up

Tricoire isn’t ending his 36-year association with the French-headquartered industrial giant. He will remain as chairman once Peter Herweck steps up from his current job running Schneider’s software arm, Aveva. But Tricoire still took the opportunity to highlight a list of achievements in the two decades in which he was either chief operating officer or chief executive officer.